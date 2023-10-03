Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 5 of the 2023 regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons released their fifth depth chart of the regular season.
Coming off two road games, including a trip across the pond, Atlanta looks to get above .500 again versus the Houston Texans in Week 5.
This week features a couple more changes in the chart following last week's shuffle after the Falcons placed inside linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve.
The following day Atlanta added inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Smith is listed as a reserve behind Kaden Elliss.
The Falcons also released offensive lineman Isaiah Prince in a corresponding move Wednesday. Prince was previously listed behind Jake Matthews.
As a reminder, the "J" next to Cordarrelle Patterson denotes a "Joker" position with the veteran playing multiple positions.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Josh Ali
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 4.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Albert Huggins
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|Andre Smith Jr.
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Tae Davis
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarrco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.