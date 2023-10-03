Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 5 of the 2023 regular season

This week's edition saw a couple more changes following Atlanta's transactions

Oct 03, 2023
Amna Subhan

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons released their fifth depth chart of the regular season.

Coming off two road games, including a trip across the pond, Atlanta looks to get above .500 again versus the Houston Texans in Week 5.

This week features a couple more changes in the chart following last week's shuffle after the Falcons placed inside linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve.

The following day Atlanta added inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Smith is listed as a reserve behind Kaden Elliss.

The Falcons also released offensive lineman Isaiah Prince in a corresponding move Wednesday. Prince was previously listed behind Jake Matthews.

As a reminder, the "J" next to Cordarrelle Patterson denotes a "Joker" position with the veteran playing multiple positions.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss Andre Smith Jr.
ILB Nate Landman Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant DeMarrco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

Advertising