How to watch Falcons game vs. Texans: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After a two-game road trip, the Falcons are back in Atlanta for a two-game homestand.
The Falcons are looking to break a losing streak take on the Houston Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 5 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (2-2) vs. Houston Texans (2-2)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Sunny
High/low: 66 degrees/46 degrees
Rain: Zero percent chance
Humidity: 65 percent
Moon: Waxing Gibbous