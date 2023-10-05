How to watch Falcons game vs. Texans: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Presented by

Oct 05, 2023
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After a two-game road trip, the Falcons are back in Atlanta for a two-game homestand.

The Falcons are looking to break a losing streak take on the Houston Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 5 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (2-2) vs. Houston Texans (2-2)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Sunny

High/low: 66 degrees/46 degrees

Rain: Zero percent chance

Humidity: 65 percent

Moon: Waxing Gibbous

