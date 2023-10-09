Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting Desmond Ridder's 329 passing yards vs. Texans, the receivers who made an impact

Everyone was involved in the pass game Sunday, and that's a point of pride for the Falcons.

"I think I enjoyed this one a lot just because everybody on the offense got to do something big," Robinson said postgame. "We utilized Jonnu, Kyle, obviously Drake, Mack (Hollins). It wasn't like you got to focus on a couple people. You had to focus on everybody to beat us."

That last sentence from Robinson isn't a new idea. It's one the Falcons had been saying all offseason. It goes along with Arthur Smith's brand of "positionless football." It's what the Falcons want to be, but have struggled to be, in the first four games of the season. In the last two losses specifically, when the run game has fizzled, the pass game couldn't come alive to make up for it. It's something the Texans took notice of.

"They got wide receivers if they use them," Texans safety Jimmie Ward said via a clip from KPRC 2 Houston's Chancellor Johnson in the week leading up to the Week 5 matchup. "I don't think they're trying to pass the ball. They're trying to out-physical teams, and run the ball. We're going to have a tough task at hand in stopping them from running the ball.

"When I was on (the San Francisco 49ers), I didn't play last year, but I saw what they did to San Fran last year. San Fran went down there and they ran the ball and beat them up pretty bad. I already know they're going to stick to the run for sure."

As I wrote in Saturday's five things to watch installment, I don't necessarily think this was a slight at Ridder by Ward. I truly think it aligns with how the rest of the league views the Falcons.

Ridder was asked about this comment from Ward after the game Sunday. He said he didn't see it. Whether he did or didn't is a moot point, though, because he answered the comment with his performance in the game itself.

"They are a run-first team, and we held them to under 100-rushing yards. We did what we needed to do, but they had a lot of good plays dialed up, like the boots and the strike routes," Ward said after the game. "The coach did a nice job, and the quarterback did a nice job."

And that's the difference in the Falcons last two losses and this win: When the run game wasn't working, they had the pass game to fall back on for production. It's what solidified them in the final drive, too, with Ridder going 5-for-5 through the air to get the Falcons into field goal range.

In the end, everyone was involved. It wasn't just wide receivers or tight ends or running backs... or fullbacks. (Jimmie Ward probably wasn't thinking too much about Keith Smith in the week leading up to the game).