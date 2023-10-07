Five things to watch when Falcons host Houston Texans in Week 5

4. *That* comment from the Texans locker room

Texans safety Jimmie Ward said something in the locker room in Houston this week that rippled through the Falcons fanbase in Atlanta. As he was breaking down the Falcons offense that he'll face Sunday, this is the comment he made:

"They got wide receivers if they use them," Ward said via a clip from KPRC 2 Houston's Chancellor Johnson. "I don't think they're trying to pass the ball. They're trying to out-physical teams, and run the ball. We're going to have a tough task at hand in stopping them from running the ball.

"When I was on San Fran (49ers), I didn't play last year, but I saw what they did to San Fran last year. San Fran went down there and they ran the ball and beat them up pretty bad. I already know they're going to stick to the run for sure."

Though some saw this comment from Ward as a slight, I tend to think it aligns with how the rest of the league views the Falcons. I go back to Aidan Hutchinson's comments about the Atlanta run game after the Lions beat the Falcons in Detroit, too. It gave me a similar feeling.

"I'm surprised they got away from (running) it more," Hutchinson said. "I thought they were going to – especially in the second half, get back to – that's their foundation is that bounce run game. I thought they were going to get back to it, but they didn't. I thought we did a good job stopping the runs that we got. But it was not the game I expected it to be."

Can the Falcons use Ward's comments as bulletin board material? Definitely. But is it far from what the Falcons foundation (as Hutchinson put it) actually is? No. It aligns with what the Falcons themselves have said time and time again about the team they want to be. They want to out-physical teams. They want to dominate at the line of scrimmage.