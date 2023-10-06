Nerdy Birds: Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Jessie Bates III lead Atlanta's attacking and aggressive defense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- With four games in the rearview mirror, Atlanta is now 23.5% of the way through the season. We're a numbers-based crew here at Nerdy Birds and it would be inaccurate to say we've hit the quarter mark, but for all intents and purposes, we're a quarter of the way through the season. It's been an up-and-down four games for the Falcons but the team's new-look defensive unit is on the rise.

Atlanta boasts a top-10 scoring defense (averaging 19.3 points per game) for the first time since 2017 when the Falcons finished eighth in the NFL, allowing 19.7 points per game on average. Atlanta has allowed its fewest points per game average through four games since the 2012 season (19.0). There are a couple of driving factors behind that success. First, the Falcons are getting off the field.

Atlanta is tied for fourth in three-and-out drives with 40.9% of opposing possessions ending without a first down or a touchdown. The Falcons rank seventh in drives ending with three plays and a punt (25%). Opponents are averaging just 5.61 plays per drive, the 10th fewest in the NFL this season. The low play rate is thanks to Atlanta limiting opponents to a 67.6 down set conversion rate, which also ranks 10th in the league, and its eighth-ranked third-down defense (33.3%).

The Falcons ability to prevent teams from getting into drives and getting off of the field on third down has them sitting ninth in the NFL in points per drive allowed (1.59).