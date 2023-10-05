'It's a game of patience': How Jonnu Smith's journey can help the Falcons stay the course 

Oct 05, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Football is a game of patience.

That's how Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith describes it. Smith knows a thing or two about patience.

Smith came into his own in his third year in the league with the Tennessee Titans. He doubled his yards receiving from his previous two years combined; in the following season he notched a career-high in yards (483) and touchdowns (8).

"You got to let this thing come to you," Smith said. "You can't press it."

Now, he's on pace to overtake his career-high yards receiving in his first season in Atlanta. Through four games, Smith has recorded 179 yards and 15 catches on 20 targets. Smith is second to only Bijan Robinson in yards after catch (87).

Smith is a tight end by position but has worked well as a slot receiver, with about 60 percent of his routes starting from that inside spot. He's been exceptionally efficient there, with Ridder achieving a 109.2 quarterback rating when targeting him. He also an overall catch percentage of 75 when targeted, according to Next Gen Stats.

There's a striking commonality in the tight end's most successful seasons. His breakout year in 2019 aligned with Falcons coach Arthur Smith's promotion to Titans offensive coordinator. Jonnu Smith had another strong season in 2020 with Arthur Smith as OC.

The Titans made it to the playoffs in those two years with Tennessee, going all the way to the AFC championship game in 2020.

"There's a lot of familiar things that I've been able to experience for the first four years being with Art," Jonnu Smith said. "You're obviously gonna find some comfortability in that — it's one of the reasons why I'm here."

After the 2020 season, the Smith duo departed from Tennessee. Arthur Smith took the Falcons head coach vacancy and Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent.

Jonnu Smith's numbers dwindled while in New England. In two seasons he registered 539 yards with just a single touchdown.

Again, he stayed patient.

Related Links

The Falcons traded for Jonnu Smith in the offseason, as Arthur Smith knew the potential that the tight end could unlock. After all, he has seen it prevail before.

In Atlanta's most recent outing, the tight end finished with a game-high 95 yards receiving, including a 33-yard long catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Jonnu made some big plays," Arthur Smith said of the tight end's Week 4 performance. "(He) gave us a chance."

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the offense couldn't capitalize on that chance as the Falcons dropped their second straight game.

For a team that started 2-0 and finished 2-2 a month into the season, patience is key. It's something that Arthur Smith hammered home heading into the Falcons Week 5 game. Atlanta's head coach cited Jonnu Smith's trajectory as evidence that sometimes staying the course is necessary if that's with a young quarterback or a developing tight end.

In those moments, veteran leadership is vital.

Jonnu Smith, in his seventh season, provides guidance for the young talent in the room. Whether it's with Kyle Pitts or John FitzPatrick, Jonnu Smith is there to be that veteran presence.

"I can go to him with whatever comes up in practice: 'What do you think about this? What do you think about this route versus this coverage?'" FitzPatrick said. "Just having that willingness to help allows other guys to grow in the room."

The veteran tends to lead by example but said he's vocal when he needs to be.

Jonnu Smith believes that this Falcons team can get to where they want to go, but they have to stick with it and hold onto their identity.

"We just have to continue to be patient and play our brand of football," Jonnu Smith said. "We'll all be successful in our own ways, and eventually that will lead to those wins."

He instills in teammates to put others in front of themselves and wait for the energy to come back around. Ultimately, the patience pays off.

It's a simple example to set because that's been the story of his career.

"I'm not trying to be special, we are special," Jonnu Smith said. "You don't have to do anything extra, we are extraordinary."

NFL+_CLUB-BANNERS_MIX-final_$6.99_1920x1080 copy[87]
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Texans: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 5 game
news

Analysis: Looking at all of the Falcons opening offensive drives and determining whether they're indeed starting slow

Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith has repeatedly said the offense needs to do a better job of starting faster. 
news

Falcons injury report: All players fully participated in practice Wednesday

No players were listed on the participation report
news

Falcons sign defensive lineman, place receiver on injured reserve

Eli Ankou joins the Falcons 53-man roster to replace Josh Ali. 
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder and Kyle Pitts

We detail Patterson's recovery pattern, why the Falcons should stick with Ridder right now and the tight end taken No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 5 of the 2023 regular season

This week's edition saw a couple more changes following Atlanta's transactions
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers tough to beat, Bills buck up and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Jaguars

Eagles and Chiefs remain impressive and rank among NFL's upper tier. 
news

Arthur Smith keeping Desmond Ridder as QB1 after Jaguars loss, before Texans game

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made it clear Desmond Ridder will remain the starting quarterback in Week 5.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Defensive stands missing offensive answers four games into 2023

At what point do you begin to worry about defensive morale? Arthur Smith said the Falcons have the right people in place to make sure there is no splintering. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 4 loss to Jaguars in London

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Jaguars game in Week 4.
news

Bair: Why Falcons being 2-2 after playing stretch of tough teams doesn't feel like positive development

Falcons are better than they've shown in early going, which can be cause for optimism and frustration. 

Top News

'It's a game of patience': How Jonnu Smith's journey can help the Falcons stay the course 

Analysis: Looking at all of the Falcons opening offensive drives and determining whether they're indeed starting slow

Falcons injury report: All players fully participated in practice Wednesday

Falcons sign defensive lineman, place receiver on injured reserve

Advertising