'It's a game of patience': How Jonnu Smith's journey can help the Falcons stay the course 

The Falcons traded for Jonnu Smith in the offseason, as Arthur Smith knew the potential that the tight end could unlock. After all, he has seen it prevail before.

In Atlanta's most recent outing, the tight end finished with a game-high 95 yards receiving, including a 33-yard long catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Jonnu made some big plays," Arthur Smith said of the tight end's Week 4 performance. "(He) gave us a chance."

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the offense couldn't capitalize on that chance as the Falcons dropped their second straight game.

For a team that started 2-0 and finished 2-2 a month into the season, patience is key. It's something that Arthur Smith hammered home heading into the Falcons Week 5 game. Atlanta's head coach cited Jonnu Smith's trajectory as evidence that sometimes staying the course is necessary if that's with a young quarterback or a developing tight end.

In those moments, veteran leadership is vital.

Jonnu Smith, in his seventh season, provides guidance for the young talent in the room. Whether it's with Kyle Pitts or John FitzPatrick, Jonnu Smith is there to be that veteran presence.

"I can go to him with whatever comes up in practice: 'What do you think about this? What do you think about this route versus this coverage?'" FitzPatrick said. "Just having that willingness to help allows other guys to grow in the room."

The veteran tends to lead by example but said he's vocal when he needs to be.

Jonnu Smith believes that this Falcons team can get to where they want to go, but they have to stick with it and hold onto their identity.

"We just have to continue to be patient and play our brand of football," Jonnu Smith said. "We'll all be successful in our own ways, and eventually that will lead to those wins."

He instills in teammates to put others in front of themselves and wait for the energy to come back around. Ultimately, the patience pays off.

It's a simple example to set because that's been the story of his career.