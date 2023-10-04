Falcons sign defensive lineman, place receiver on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Eli Ankou to the active 53-man roster, the organization announced on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have placed wide receiver Josh Ali on injured reserve.

Ali was listed on the Falcons injury report with an ankle injury in the lead up to the Falcons' trip to London last week. The organization announced on Thursday that Ali would not travel with the team to London.

After going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ali came to Atlanta during rookie minicamp for a tryout. Though he was not initially signed at that time, he would join the Falcons at the end of the 2022 training camp. He was initially signed to the practice squad, before he was elevated to the active roster at the very end of the season. He saw action in the final two games of the season, but did not register a catch.