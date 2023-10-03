NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers tough to beat, Bills buck up and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Jaguars

We're starting to see less dramatic shuffling within the NFL hierarchy. That'll typically happen after four weeks of NFL action, as we start to learn more and more about these teams. The league's elite has emerged. The contenders are also starting to solidfy in the middle tier.
Oh, and we definitely know who are the cellar dwellers are, and they ain't leaving.
There's a solid crew in the middle, though, that will battle for a playoff spot/division crown throughout the season. And, yep, the Falcons are in that group. They're at 2-2 right now, after completing a tough stretch, knowing they must be better to win a competitive NFC South.
Their conference has some dominant teams in the 49ers and Eagles and Cowboys. The AFC is equally loaded, with the Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins. There's plenty of intrigue in this league overall from week to week, watching what happens next. Let's take a look at these NFL power rankings as we enter Week 5.