NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers tough to beat, Bills buck up and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Jaguars

Oct 02, 2023
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

We're starting to see less dramatic shuffling within the NFL hierarchy. That'll typically happen after four weeks of NFL action, as we start to learn more and more about these teams. The league's elite has emerged. The contenders are also starting to solidfy in the middle tier.

Oh, and we definitely know who are the cellar dwellers are, and they ain't leaving.

There's a solid crew in the middle, though, that will battle for a playoff spot/division crown throughout the season. And, yep, the Falcons are in that group. They're at 2-2 right now, after completing a tough stretch, knowing they must be better to win a competitive NFC South.

Their conference has some dominant teams in the 49ers and Eagles and Cowboys. The AFC is equally loaded, with the Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins. There's plenty of intrigue in this league overall from week to week, watching what happens next. Let's take a look at these NFL power rankings as we enter Week 5.

(4-0)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
The Christian McCaffrey deal was as good as the Trey Lance deal was bad.

(3-1)
2
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Let Josh cook.
(4-0)
3
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Some folks just find a way to win. Eagles are those dudes.
(3-1)
4
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Is this too low?!? Swifties certainly think so.
(3-1)
5
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Bills gave 'em a reality check. But they're still faster than The Flash.
(3-1)
6
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
I keep watching that defense and all that offensive firepower stand out. Why am I not sold?
(3-1)
7
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
This is a dominant football team. If they play defense like they have recently, they're an NFC title contender.
(3-1)
8
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Consider this relative to all the Ravens injuries: Lamar Jackson is worth every penny.
(3-1)
9
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker lead the new generation of winning football.
(2-2)
10
3
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Don't sleep on Trevor Lawrence's athleticism. He's a playmaker.
(3-1)
11
4
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When are we just gonna admit that Baker is better with Bucs? And that alliteration is overrated?
(2-2)
12
5
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The Browns are stacked. But the quarterback spot is...unstable.
(2-2)
13
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Covered Khalil Mack when he was with the Raiders. Know he LOVES playing the Raiders after being traded by them. But, six sacks against his old team?!? That's John Wick vengence.
(2-2)
14
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Two games looking great, two games looking awful. Offense has to find consistency.
(2-2)
15
1
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Start faster and the Falcons record is better. That's a scientific fact.
(1-3)
16
6
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
It defies logic that an offense this talented can be this bad.
(2-2)
17
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua. What a story.
(2-2)
18
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr valiantly didn't miss time after a shoulder injury, but didn't look right. Averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt.


(2-2)
19
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers must rebound after running into Detroit's dominant defense.
(2-2)
20
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Wait. Derrick Henry can throw TD passes, too?
(2-2)
21
3
Texans_table
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud deserves your respect. You know he has it from the Falcons heading into Week 5.
(2-2)
22
3
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Is Sam Howell good? If so, how good? Pretty darn good is at least a possibility.
(1-3)
23
3
Jets_table
New York Jets
Zach Wilson was better. If only the Jets had Taylor Swift on their side.
(2-2)
24
4
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Reports say Jonathan Taylor is coming back to practice. Red letter day for a better-than-you-think squad.
(1-3)
25
4
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Are the Pats sure Mac Jones should still be the starter?
(1-3)
26
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Let's just accept that the Vikings aren't very good. What a change from a year ago, when they were kings in the clutch.
(1-3)
27
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Glad Josh Dobbs can find his jersey in the Cardinals team store. He's earned his own display.
(1-3)
28
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels might be losing the Raiders fan base.
(1-3)
29
Giants_table
New York Giants
Giants got taken down (hard) again. Let's just admit they're a bottom-tier team.
(1-3)
30
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
From giving up 70 to a comeback win. Might as well enjoy it. Might not be many more on the schedule.
(0-4)
31
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panthers lose one of two battles between winless teams. Seems like a rough year in the making for Carolina.
(0-4)
32
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Justin Fields goes off and the Bears can't hold on to a 23-8 against...(checks notes)...THE BRONCOS?!? This has to be rock bottom, right?
