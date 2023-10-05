Analysis: Putting Kyle Pitts' start to the 2023 season in full perspective

While Pitts isn't hurt or injured, it's probably fair to say he continues to work his way back.

"I'd hate to put percentages on it, but you have to acknowledge that – I thought (Sunday vs. Jacksonville), there were some things outside where he looked as fast as he did as a rookie," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "So, it's getting close. But, to Kyle's credit, he continues to work and work extremely hard behind the scenes. Never made an excuse out of anything."

That was clear when Pitts spoke to reporters Wednesday. He didn't blame anything for somewhat subpar numbers by his lofty standard, and he certainly didn't go into details about whether he's less than 100%. He also said health doesn't impact what he's doing on the field.

"I'm not thinking apprehensive at all," Pitts said. "I'm just out there playing."

Pitts has made plays over these first four games and is heavily involved in the offense. His 21 targets ranks third on the team and just one behind leaders Bijan Robinson and Drake London. He's averaging nearly three yards of separation from coverage, per Next Gen Stats, so he's getting open.