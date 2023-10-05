Falcons injury report: All players fully participated in practice Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Every active player practiced Thursday, the team announced.
It's the second straight day that all listed on the 53-man roster fully participated.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Every active player practiced Thursday, the team announced.
It's the second straight day that all listed on the 53-man roster fully participated.
The third-year tight end has 11 catches for 121 yards heading into Sunday's matchup with Houston Texans.
What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 5 game
The tight end is on pace for a career year in his seventh season.
Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith has repeatedly said the offense needs to do a better job of starting faster.
No players were listed on the participation report
Eli Ankou joins the Falcons 53-man roster to replace Josh Ali.
We detail Patterson's recovery pattern, why the Falcons should stick with Ridder right now and the tight end taken No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
This week's edition saw a couple more changes following Atlanta's transactions
Eagles and Chiefs remain impressive and rank among NFL's upper tier.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made it clear Desmond Ridder will remain the starting quarterback in Week 5.