Falcons injury report: All players fully participated in practice Thursday

For the second straight day no players were listed on Atlanta's participation report 

Oct 05, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Every active player practiced Thursday, the team announced. 

It's the second straight day that all listed on the 53-man roster fully participated.

Click here for an updated list of participation levels for the Houston Texans. Game designations are announced Friday with the team official injury report.

