Falcons injury report: All of Atlanta is ready to go for Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons went 3-for-3 on perfect practice attendance for Week 5.
As a result, not a single member landed on any of the daily participation reports, including the Friday edition, which normally announces game designations. That means, for the first time this season, everyone on the 53-man roster is eligible for upcoming action. There had previously been at least two players listed each week as either out or questionable.
The Falcons (2-2) host the Houston Texans (2-2) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is looking to bounce back from an international loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Houston is coming off a home win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Even with the clean slate, the Falcons will still have to release an inactives list 90 minutes before the start of Sunday's game. Click here to view the updated practice participation levels for both teams, or really just the Texans in this case.