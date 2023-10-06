Falcons injury report: All of Atlanta is ready to go for Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons went 3-for-3 on perfect practice attendance for Week 5.

As a result, not a single member landed on any of the daily participation reports, including the Friday edition, which normally announces game designations. That means, for the first time this season, everyone on the 53-man roster is eligible for upcoming action. There had previously been at least two players listed each week as either out or questionable.

The Falcons (2-2) host the Houston Texans (2-2) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is looking to bounce back from an international loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Houston is coming off a home win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.