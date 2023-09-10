Even in win, Falcons offense still working to find its tune and rhythm

For what it's worth, the Falcons offense did do enough to win. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier made up 80% of the Falcons' total offensive production on Sunday. Kyle Pitts made a game-changing, 35-yard grab to set up what ended up being the Falcons' game-sealing touchdown.

As the game evolved, the offense eventually found its tune. The final drive of the third quarter and first drive of the fourth quarter for the Falcons was that tune. The final drive of the third quarter (which bled into the fourth quarter) saw a first-down grab by Pitts, an explosive run by Robinson and some tough running by Allgeier. It was a seven-play drive that resulted in a touchdown.

The second-to-last full offensive series was a six-play drive that saw good decisions made by Ridder, a big play made by Pitts and key runs supplemented by Allgeier. It took good time off the clock, and it, too, resulted in a touchdown. This is all well and good, but the Falcons can be better. Their offensive tune didn't reach its crescendo until the fourth quarter. For the Falcons to be where they want to be at the end of the season (which should be at the top of their division, above .500, etc.) this tune needs to come together sooner. Atlanta knows that.

Smith said the Falcons have to be cleaner. They have to be more productive -- early -- as an offense. They have to be more dynamic and balanced. Offensively, they have to be what they were in the fourth quarter for all four quarters: spreading the ball out, finding their song, their rhythm.

They know they can do a better job as an offense overall. They know they can take pressure off their defense. They know they can get more guys involved -- and sooner, too. (Case in point being that Pitts didn't have his first catch until there was about a minute left in the third quarter. Drake London never recorded a catch, neither did Jonnu Smith).

Stat lines can be deceiving, yes. Smith will be the first to tell you that.

"We don't care about the stats," Smith said. "We care about one: winning."