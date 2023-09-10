Bijan Robinson scores first NFL touchdown

No. 8 overall draft pick crosses goal line for first time against Carolina Panthers.

Sep 10, 2023 at 01:33 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA -- Someone save that football. Gotta keep a memento from Bijan Robinson's first NFL touchdown.

It happened Sunday afternoon, in the second quarter of the Falcons' game against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons running back, taken No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, crossed the goal line on an 11-yard pass reception, where he caught the ball in the flat, juked a defender out of his shoes by stopping on a dime before busting through two would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.

Look at how nice of a play it was:

Robinson has been impressive throughout his time with the Falcons, after a collegiate star-turn with the University of Texas. He had 41 total touchdowns over three seasons with the Longhorns, including 20 during his 12-game final season with the school.

The Falcons obviously hope it's the first of several during Robinson's rookie season and the first of a ton during his tenure with Atlanta.

