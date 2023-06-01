'You're going to have to try to find us': Falcons lean into position-less football ideology 

London said the Falcons style of ball in 2023 will be aggressive and physical, but he hinted at a third descriptor, too: Mysterious. It's this mystery in how one can use some of these players simultaneously that could mean the most to the Falcons in an important year for the organization.

"We have a lot - a lot - of weapons," Allgeier said. "It's all the right building blocks, too, and getting all the right people on the field and just have everyone ball. It's nice to have - obviously - a really great offensive line, but just having the weapons to give Desmond choices. I think that's the biggest thing."

Allgeier brings up an important point, too. Call this tactic of position-less football mysterious or nontraditional or something with sprinklings of Total Football (for all the Ted Lasso watchers out there), but at its core its something that should really help benefit one person most thoroughly: Ridder.

Half the battle with young quarterbacks is putting them in situations to be successful early. Enter Ridder, who's stepping into a situation that is (in theory) one that should help him more than hinder him. He has weapons, like Allgeier said, a lot of weapons. All he has to do is get the ball in their hands. Easier said than done, of course, but the Falcons have done the work to help him. They brought back nearly the entirety of arguably the best run blocking offensive lines in the league, and added Robinson to a collection of skill players already set in place to help Ridder.

For a young quarterback, this set up could be his very best friend what with all of its potential illusion.