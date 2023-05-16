'You want to buy your kid a Bijan jersey': How the Falcons decided on Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft

When asked about the moment they fell in love with their No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, not a single one of the top Falcons decision-makers would own up to having one specific moment. And while that may be true, the memories shared of the pre-draft process from general manager Terry Fontenot to head coach Arthur Smith to VP of player personnel Kyle Smith to running backs coach Michael Pitre do indeed point to a specific moment. The moment being when the Falcons made a trip to Austin, Texas to hold a private workout with Robinson prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

"It was kind of the thing where we all walked away from that workout and knew this kid was special," this from Pitre, who actually remembered Robinson during the high school recruiting process.

At that time, Robinson was a five-star recruit out of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tuscan, Arizona. Pitre was a running backs coach at the college level, spending years with Montana State and Oregon State before making the jump to the league around the same time Robinson chose to take his talents to Texas.

Fast forward to the 2023 offseason and the pre-draft process and Pitre found Robinson back on his radar. And as he watched Robinson during that workout he saw the talent, as well as the maturity, that he remembered from years before.

"There really is nothing he can't do on the offensive side of the ball," Pitre said.

From his vantage point, Kyle Smith said the moment he remembers most from that trip didn't necessarily involve what he saw Robinson do. Kyle Smith had seen Robinson before, having gone to Texas' game against Iowa State last season. He knew what Robinson could do. It was watching Arthur Smith watch Robinson that Kyle Smith took note of on that day in Austin.

"You can see Coach Smith working it out," Kyle Smith recalled. "As a head coach, as a play caller, you have your visions of how you're going to utilize things and how you see it playing out, the different calls in his head and what he's going to have these players do."

You could see the gears of Arthur Smith's mind working in hyperdrive as Robinson ran, cut, built out his routes and caught passes for the Falcons.

"When you're live, you feel it," Kyle Smith said. "You feel twitch. You feel speed. You feel power. I think that part for Coach Smith was right there. He felt it. It's right there. It's right in front of you."