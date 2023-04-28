Falcons select Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

The Texas running back was a 2022 All-American after gaining 1,580 rushing yards and 18 TDs on the ground.

Apr 27, 2023 at 09:12 PM
by Scott Bair & Tori McElhaney

The Falcons have selected running back Bijan Robinson from Texas with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Learn more about the brand new Falcon:

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 215 pounds

School: Texas

2022 stats: 258 carries | 1,580 rushing yards | 6.1 average | 18 TDs | 60 receptions | 805 receiving yards | 8 TDs

Honors: 2022 All-American, Doak Walker Award winner, First-team All-Big XII

Tori McElhaney's analysis: Bijan Robinson can be the lightening to Tyler Allgeier's thunder. Where Allgeier led the FBS in missed tackles in the 2021-22 season because he ran through defenders, Robinson led the FBS in missed tackles this year because he made people miss. Both methods are valuable in an offense that Arthur Smith has crafted to run the ball well, efficiently and consistently. The Falcons had a top-three rushing offense last year and bringing back almost the entirety of the 2022 offensive line only helps that run-game efficiency continue in 2023. Adding Robinson with his vision and elusiveness? The combination could be lethal for defenders particularly considering Robinson averaged 6.3 yards per carry over his career at Texas while being one of the most durable backs in college football over that time.

An underrated part of Robinson's allure is his ability as a pass catcher out of the slot, too. The Falcons spent their last two first-round picks on pass catchers Kyle Pitts and Drake London, finding a guy who adds to that duo while also anchoring the run game makes sense for the Falcons, a team that put a lot of free agency money into the defense.Robinson joins Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the running back room in Atlanta.

Falcons Select Bijan Robinson in First Round of 2023 Draft | Top Photos

We take a look at Bijan Robinson in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Wells Fargo.

FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the ball during the final half of their spring NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Texas opens the season against Louisiana-Lafayette. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
1 / 10

FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the ball during the final half of their spring NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Texas opens the season against Louisiana-Lafayette. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Colorado during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
2 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Colorado during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) attempts to get past Kansas safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
3 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) attempts to get past Kansas safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
4 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
5 / 10

Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
6 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) scores a touchdown for the Orange team during the first half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
7 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) scores a touchdown for the Orange team during the first half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
9 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) reaches for the pylon as he is pushed out of bounds by Oklahoma defensive lineman Josh Ellison (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. Robinson was marked down at the 1-yard line and Texas scored on the next play. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
10 / 10

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) reaches for the pylon as he is pushed out of bounds by Oklahoma defensive lineman Josh Ellison (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. Robinson was marked down at the 1-yard line and Texas scored on the next play. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
With the No. 8 overall pick, the Falcons have established a three-headed monster coming out of the backfield in 2023.

"Overall, Robinson is the complete package as both a runner and receiver with vision, instincts and elusive traits that will translate well to the NFL," according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his 2023 draft guide. "He is one of the most talented players in the draft class."

More on Bijan Robinson: From Dane Brugler's "The Beast" draft guide: "He became the first Longhorn to rush for more than 1,500 yards and post more than 300 receiving yards in a single season, and his 3,410 career rushing yards ranks fourth in school history behind Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Earl Campbell (all four-year players)."

What's next: The Falcons are scheduled to pick next at No. 44 overall, a selection that will be made on Friday night.

Check back for more photos and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.

