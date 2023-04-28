Falcons select Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

Tori McElhaney's analysis: Bijan Robinson can be the lightening to Tyler Allgeier's thunder. Where Allgeier led the FBS in missed tackles in the 2021-22 season because he ran through defenders, Robinson led the FBS in missed tackles this year because he made people miss. Both methods are valuable in an offense that Arthur Smith has crafted to run the ball well, efficiently and consistently. The Falcons had a top-three rushing offense last year and bringing back almost the entirety of the 2022 offensive line only helps that run-game efficiency continue in 2023. Adding Robinson with his vision and elusiveness? The combination could be lethal for defenders particularly considering Robinson averaged 6.3 yards per carry over his career at Texas while being one of the most durable backs in college football over that time.