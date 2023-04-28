Falcons select Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

The Falcons have selected running back Bijan Robinson from Texas with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Learn more about the brand new Falcon:
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 215 pounds
School: Texas
2022 stats: 258 carries | 1,580 rushing yards | 6.1 average | 18 TDs | 60 receptions | 805 receiving yards | 8 TDs
Honors: 2022 All-American, Doak Walker Award winner, First-team All-Big XII
Tori McElhaney's analysis: Bijan Robinson can be the lightening to Tyler Allgeier's thunder. Where Allgeier led the FBS in missed tackles in the 2021-22 season because he ran through defenders, Robinson led the FBS in missed tackles this year because he made people miss. Both methods are valuable in an offense that Arthur Smith has crafted to run the ball well, efficiently and consistently. The Falcons had a top-three rushing offense last year and bringing back almost the entirety of the 2022 offensive line only helps that run-game efficiency continue in 2023. Adding Robinson with his vision and elusiveness? The combination could be lethal for defenders particularly considering Robinson averaged 6.3 yards per carry over his career at Texas while being one of the most durable backs in college football over that time.
An underrated part of Robinson's allure is his ability as a pass catcher out of the slot, too. The Falcons spent their last two first-round picks on pass catchers Kyle Pitts and Drake London, finding a guy who adds to that duo while also anchoring the run game makes sense for the Falcons, a team that put a lot of free agency money into the defense.Robinson joins Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the running back room in Atlanta.
We take a look at Bijan Robinson in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Wells Fargo.
With the No. 8 overall pick, the Falcons have established a three-headed monster coming out of the backfield in 2023.
"Overall, Robinson is the complete package as both a runner and receiver with vision, instincts and elusive traits that will translate well to the NFL," according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his 2023 draft guide. "He is one of the most talented players in the draft class."
More on Bijan Robinson: From Dane Brugler's "The Beast" draft guide: "He became the first Longhorn to rush for more than 1,500 yards and post more than 300 receiving yards in a single season, and his 3,410 career rushing yards ranks fourth in school history behind Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Earl Campbell (all four-year players)."
What's next: The Falcons are scheduled to pick next at No. 44 overall, a selection that will be made on Friday night.
Check back for more photos and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.