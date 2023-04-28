'More than a running back': How Bijan Robinson fits in Arthur Smith's offense in Atlanta

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kyle Pitts. Drake London. Tyler Allgeier. Cordarrelle Patterson. Jonnu Smith. And now, Bijan Robinson.

With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected the Texas running back to join the already impressive slate of skill players in Atlanta, all of which have been acquired by Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith and their football staff since they arrived in Atlanta in 2021. This also comes on the heels of the Falcons extending right guard Chris Lindstrom as well as re-signing right tackle Kaleb McGary. The bulk of the Falcons 2022 top-three rushing offense returns in 2023, now with the addition of Robinson, who told reporters on Thursday night that while on his draft call with the Falcons they told him he "just fit."

And he does.

The one word that comes up every time someone - anyone - talks about Robinson is "elusive." It's the word that comes up often because it's the best word to describe the way Robinson plays. Dante Fargnoli, the Falcons area scout in charge of Robinson's area of the country, brought that word up, too, in the moments after the Falcons took Robinson in the first round.