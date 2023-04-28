'You just fit': Bijan Robinson loved what Falcons told him on  draft call

Bijan Robinson was at the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday night, surrounded by many most important to him as the selection process began.

Then the Falcons went on the clock at No. 8 overall. Shortly after that, Robinson's phone lit up. An incoming call from the Atlanta area.

The former Texas running back said, hyperbolically of course, that it prompted a cardiac event.

"My heart just stopped for a second," Robinson said, in an interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. "It was crazy. When I answered the phone there was immediate excitement from the GM, the coaches and obviously myself and my family. It was kind of hard to hear because everyone was so excited when I got that call. It was a moment you'll never forget. It's just so amazing."

Having a dream come true was one element of this joyous call. The other came with what Falcons told him on the phone.

Especially three magic words every draft pick wants to hear.

"They said, 'you just fit,'" Robinson said. "You're going to fit right in here when it comes to personality and the way I play on the field. We're going to try and maximize my skill set. The told me, 'It's time to go. It's time to get ready.' That boosts my confidence off the bat to know that the accept me and excited to bring me into the team."

You just fit. That's true, especially with how head coach/offensive play caller Arthur Smith runs his offense. Robinson can do so much. Arthur Smith will pounce on such versatility designing plays.

He'll just fit in with a young set of skill players. Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Tyler Allgeier were all drafted within the last two years. Same with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who got another weapon to work with this season and beyond.

Robinson is excited to join such a young and proficient core.