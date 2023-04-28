'You just fit': Bijan Robinson loved what Falcons told him on  draft call

Texas running back said 'my heart stopped for a second' when draft call came in

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Bijan Robinson was at the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday night, surrounded by many most important to him as the selection process began.

Then the Falcons went on the clock at No. 8 overall. Shortly after that, Robinson's phone lit up. An incoming call from the Atlanta area.

The former Texas running back said, hyperbolically of course, that it prompted a cardiac event.

"My heart just stopped for a second," Robinson said, in an interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. "It was crazy. When I answered the phone there was immediate excitement from the GM, the coaches and obviously myself and my family. It was kind of hard to hear because everyone was so excited when I got that call. It was a moment you'll never forget. It's just so amazing."

Having a dream come true was one element of this joyous call. The other came with what Falcons told him on the phone.

Especially three magic words every draft pick wants to hear.

"They said, 'you just fit,'" Robinson said. "You're going to fit right in here when it comes to personality and the way I play on the field. We're going to try and maximize my skill set. The told me, 'It's time to go. It's time to get ready.' That boosts my confidence off the bat to know that the accept me and excited to bring me into the team."

You just fit. That's true, especially with how head coach/offensive play caller Arthur Smith runs his offense. Robinson can do so much. Arthur Smith will pounce on such versatility designing plays.

He'll just fit in with a young set of skill players. Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Tyler Allgeier were all drafted within the last two years. Same with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who got another weapon to work with this season and beyond.

Robinson is excited to join such a young and proficient core.

"It's a young offense with so much great talent," Robinson said. "We're going to try to build something special. Hopefully we can stay together and play together for a long time."

Bijan Robinson in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft

FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the ball during the final half of their spring NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Texas opens the season against Louisiana-Lafayette. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Colorado during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) attempts to get past Kansas safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a long gain after a catch against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) scores a touchdown for the Orange team during the first half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) reaches for the pylon as he is pushed out of bounds by Oklahoma defensive lineman Josh Ellison (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. Robinson was marked down at the 1-yard line and Texas scored on the next play. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
