Analysis: Why no one should be surprised the Falcons took RB Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall

If you've been paying attention to the Falcons team-building strategy at all since Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith took over in Atlanta, you know they've consistently gone against the grain. 

May 03, 2023 at 03:23 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Once the Falcons took Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft pick, it was a decision almost immediately met with skepticism. Taking a running back in the top 10 has been a move many teams have stayed away from making in the modern football era. The reason being that the questions linger: How many running backs actually make it to their second contract? If they do get to that point, how many are actively and consistently productive on said contract? These are the questions the Falcons had to face straight on as draft grades started pouring in.

Sure, there were some sites and draft analysts who understood the pick, liked it even. But there were others - including a rather loud contingency of the fan base - who didn't understand the pick and didn't like it. There always is, but some of the opposition was vehement in its distaste for the pick.

For every grade of A or B in post-draft recaps for the Falcons, there was a C and a D. Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave the Falcons draft an A-minus, but Danny Kelly at The Ringer? He gave the Falcons a C-plus. Nate Davis (USA Today), Nick Simon (Draft Kings) and Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) were all around that C grade, too. Almost all of the C-grades mainly focused on one thing: That the Falcons drafted a running back at No. 8 overall when someone like... say... Jalen Carter was on the board.

Let's be honest, though: If you've been paying attention to the Falcons team-building strategy of the last three years since Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith and their football staff got to Atlanta, this decision shouldn't surprise you at all. The Falcons have tended to go against the grain in their decision-making. To a certain extent, they've been relatively unconventional in their approach to building the team they envision in Atlanta.

RELATED CONTENT:

Need some examples? Here are a few: For starters, one of their first acts of business when arriving in Atlanta was drafting Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the pick Pitts became the highest drafted tight end in the league's history. When it came to the quarterback position, a lot of mainstream philosophy around the quarterback is that a young quarterback starts a rebuild. That's not really what the Falcons did, though, despite Desmond Ridder being named the starter in 2023. The Falcons stuck with Matt Ryan for a year, and then parted ways with him only to go get Marcus Mariota in free agency and Ridder in the third round of last year's draft. Ridder is getting his shot to start, but regardless of how he ultimately pans out, the quarterback position won't follow the usual pattern of taking a first-round quarterback in the draft and handing him the reigns of the offense.

There are other decisions that illustrate this idea, too, like the Falcons signing Chris Lindstrom - a guard - to a massive contract extension this year. It's making a splash in free agency with Jessie Bates III - a safety - and handing him a large chunk of changed, too. It's taking Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round despite having relatively good depth at the position at that time and turning him into one of the most successful rookies of the entire class. Heck, some viewed the Drake London pick as a head-scratcher simply because he wasn't the highest receiver on draft boards in the pre-draft process, but the Falcons went after the large target because he's who they needed.

Conventional wisdom of valuing certain positions over others, or certain body types over others, hasn't been something the Falcons have followed often.

"There's a million ways to do it and the thing that we focus on the most is it ain't about 'what' it's about 'who,'" Kyle Smith, the Falcons vice president of player personnel, said on Wednesday. "When it comes to Bijan the player, the skillset, the versatility, the impact as a player and as a person, it was an easy pick, man, it really was."

Like Fontenot and Arthur Smith before him, Kyle Smith said the Falcons felt that Robinson was an impact player beyond the traditional scope of a running back.

"In every position that you put him in, (he) can be an impact, not just impact from production but impact on … what goes into (another team's) mindset going into that week, and how are we going to defend these different formations, these different personnel packages that we can best use for all of these players that we have," Kyle Smith said.

When asked if it's difficult to ignore the critique of drafting a running back so high, Kyle Smith was quick to say no, it's not hard at all.

"I can give you 15 examples to prove one right. That's why it's a conventional wisdom... But I can talk you out of anything," he said. "I can talk you out of the first pick in the draft. I can talk you out of picking a guy in the seventh round, and I could also talk you into it. There are a lot of different philosophies on how to build a team."

Kyle Smith said he was raised on the principle of building inside, out and down the middle. Others prioritize skill talent on the outside. It is a passing league after all. There are successes and failures reported either way. That's why the Falcons haven't been followers of conventional wisdom of which many believe to be gospel.

Like Kyle Smith said, they value the 'who' more than the 'what.' So, yes, they valued Robinson more than they valued just the fact that he's listed as a running back on a depth chart. As Arthur Smith has said before: Robinson is more than a running back in the Falcons' eyes.

"The 'who' is what we believed in," Kyle Smith said, "and we feel really good about it."

Now, this isn't to say history will view this pick in any certain light. We have no idea how the Falcons choosing to draft Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick will be viewed in two years', three years' or six years' time. It has the potential to be a success just as much as it has the potential to be a miss.

However, even in the unknowns, the pick itself shouldn't be a shock. The Falcons have been known to do things that many conventional thinkers would deem risky. Time will be the judge to decide whether it's a risk that works it.

Bijan Robinson | Newest Member of the 7 Club 

Take a closer look at the newest member of the 7 club, Bijan Robinson! Robinson was a first round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft and will wear the number 7 jersey.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

State of Falcons roster after 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at strengths, weaknesses and unknowns of Falcons roster as currently constructed

news

Falcons agree to terms with six undrafted free agents

Group features three receivers, linebacker out of LSU

news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, his impact on Cordarrelle Patterson, Clark Phillips III and more

We also discuss Jalen Carter being available at No. 8 overall and Georgia players in the NFL Draft

news

Bair: Why Jeff Okudah, Jonnu Smith should be included in player haul from Falcons draft

We evaluate how Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith used all of the 2023 draft assets available to them, trades and selections alike

news

Scott and Tori break down the 2023 Falcons NFL Draft class

We discuss Bijan Robinson, the overall draft class and their favorite pick from Days 2 and 3

news

Falcons select OL Jovaughn Gwyn with the No. 225 overall NFL Draft pick

The Falcons also took DB DeMarcco Hellams in the 7th round.

news

Falcons select DeMarcco Hellams with the No. 224 overall NFL Draft pick

The Alabama defensive back led the Crimson Tide in tackles in 2022

news

Falcons select Clark Phillips III with No. 113 overall NFL Draft pick

The Utah product led the Pac-12 with six interceptions in 2022

news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith fortified offensive, defensive fronts with specific types of linemen

Head coach and GM, explain why OL Matt Bergeron, DL Zach Harrison fit what Falcons are building up front

news

Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

The Ohio State product played defensive end for the Buckeyes

news

How Matthew Bergeron (potentially) fits into Falcons 2023 offensive plans

Atlanta drafted Bergeron with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, trading their No. 44 and No. 110 overall picks to Indianapolis to get him.

Top News

State of Falcons roster after 2023 NFL Draft

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, his impact on Cordarrelle Patterson, Clark Phillips III and more

Falcons agree to terms with six undrafted free agents

Bijan Robinson | Newest Member of the 7 Club

Advertising