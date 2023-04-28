Nerdy Birds: Recapping the Falcons 2023 draft class

"A three-year starter at Alabama, Hellams was the free safety in head coach Nick Saban's multiple scheme, also seeing time in the slot and box. He showed improvements in each of his four seasons in Tuscaloosa and led the Crimson Tide with 108 tackles as a senior (No. 3 in the SEC), including six games with double-digit tackles. Hellams is quick to trigger in the run game with physical and sound open-field tackling mechanics. He flies around the field and has solid tape covering tight ends, but his anticipation and zone eyes must improve for the next level. Overall, Hellams will struggle to mask his lack of recovery speed, balance and burst versus NFL athletes, but he always seems to be around the ball and competes with the attacking demeanor that fills up the stat sheet. He projects as an NFL strong safety and low-hole defender who should be a regular on special teams." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic