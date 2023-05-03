State of Falcons roster after 2023 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons are a deeper, more talented team than in recent years past. Making the 53-man is no cakewalk, and this summer's training camp will be competitive as heck.

Head coach Arthur Smith made that point before and after the NFL Draft. He was right both times.

His team has more top-end talent that his two previous years at the helm. It has greater depth and no major holes in the starting lineup. It didn't entering the draft, with took desperation out of the equation and allowed the Falcons to focus on talent over specific positional need.

That's how they ended up with running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8, linemen on Day 2, cornerback Clark Phillips III to start Day 3 and two seventh rounders following after that.

The goal was clear: Address the lines and add as much talent as possible, wherever possible.

"We got smart, tough, highly competitive players that fit what we're about," general manager Terry Fontenot said. "They fit our makeup and they're versatile, smart football players. So, very excited about the outcome of this draft."

The Falcons added some front-end talent and depth pieces in the draft, which enhanced this group overall. We are, however, still talking relatively. The Falcons don't have the talent level of some championship contenders. They don't have dynamic players at every spots. There are areas where the Falcons are left wanting, but that's to be expected after two years in salary-cap H-E-double-hockey-sticks and a year with a legit ability to spend.

This 2023 offseason has felt like a new beginning, the end of a hard reset where you press Ctrl + Alt + Delete, wait for a few seconds and then the computer restarts more efficient than before.

The Falcons made efficient use of their funds, spreading it out across most position groups while capitalizing on the fact they have a third-round quarterback working on a rookie contract. They also showed they don't care much about perceived position value, paying a guard a record amount, giving significant funds to a safety and then drafting a running back in the top 10.

The Falcons are better because of all that, as they continue to stack good players and depth pieces to get better overall, on paper anyway, and to better weather injury issues that have caused havoc in the recent past due to a lack of quality down the depth chart.

All that leads to this question: What's the state of this Falcons roster after the bulk of free agency – we're bound to see a few more deals come down the pike – and the NFL Draft?

In five words: Way better, not the best.