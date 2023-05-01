Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, his impact on Cordarrelle Patterson, Clark Phillips III and more

Geoffrey Cobb from Brooklyn, N.Y.

How does the drafting of Bijan Robinson affect Cordarelle Patterson? The Falcons did not draft a wide and receiver and I wonder does Robinson's presence mean Patterson get fewer carries and more plays split out as a wide receiver.

Bair: Cordarrelle Patterson spend most of his offensive snaps as a traditional running back in 2022. That was a requirement after Damien Williams got hurt early in Week 1, but before Tyler Allgeier established himself as a hard-charging NFL tackle breaker.

Patterson was more of a hybrid player, with 177 snaps played as a receiver somewhere in the formation and 294 starting in the backfield. We could see more of that type of split, or something that slants more towards a receiver. That's where the Falcons need help, even if Kyle Pitts plays a ton out there, too.

Patterson will remain a vital offensive cog, but it's fair to assume that his carry counts will drop with Robinson and Allgeier performing steadily.

Head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Robinson's impact on Patterson on Thursday. Here's what the head coach had to say on the matter.

"[Robinson] and CP are different football players," Patterson said. "I know what you are talking about – they are unique where you can line them up, but their skill sets are different, so they're not the same player. We didn't take Bijan thinking he is CP. They do have a lot of versatility. No different than Kyle [Pitts] does. Kyle can play in the core, the slot or play outside, and then Jonnu [Smith] too. Jonnu can play a lot of different places as well. Just another explosive player that we can add to our offense. We're really fired up that we were able to get him at eight."

Hello Bair, love the forum and love reading the questions and responses. This is my first time writing and over the past couple of decades the same exact question comes into my mind. ''Why don't the Falcons draft talent from our Georgia schools''? Philadelphia has managed to snatch up six UGA players via the draft and trade, and I love what they are doing. I just wish Atlanta was doing the same thing. What are your thoughts?

Bair: The Falcons have taken 11 players from Georgia in their history, a total that ranks third behind LSU and USC. I don't think that stat suggests the Falcons don't take Georgia players. They took two last year. They signed a popular Bulldog in Lorenzo Carter and then re-signed him again this offseason.

They haven't taken one high in a while, and their have been opportunities in the last two drafts. I think those upset with the Bijan Robinson pick – there are a lot of you screaming in my mentions – aren't mad about the Texas running back. They're upset the Falcons took Robinson with Jalen Carter available.