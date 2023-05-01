Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, his impact on Cordarrelle Patterson, Clark Phillips III and more

We also discuss Jalen Carter being available at No. 8 overall and Georgia players in the NFL Draft

May 01, 2023 at 03:09 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Feels like we've been talking about the NFL Draft since time began. It's only been since free agency slowed down in late March. It was all about players the Falcons could take at No. 8 overall and beyond, with dreams of generational talent landing safely in Atlanta.

We're switching gears ever so subtly here, changing subjects from the draft to the drafted. We know which players the Falcons selected. Now we'll analyze how they fit into the Falcons schemes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bijan Robinson's the pick most of you want to discuss in this Monday mailbag, which makes logical sense. That storyline has tentacles, and we'll address those as well as we work through the offseason program.

Let's get right to it, then, and answer your questions in the latest edition of Bair Mail:

Kevin Fitzpatrick from Conyers, Ga.

I like to think of the Falcons using Bijan Robinson like a modern-day Marshall Faulk. Once upon a time no NFL defense had an answer for him.

Bair: I like the LaDainain Tomlinson comparison a bit more that Marshall Faulk but, no matter which guy we reference, these Robinson comps are gold jacket players.

I think he's going to be an excellent player at the NFL level with heavy production in Arthur Smith's offense. He's a perfect fit for what the Falcons like to do, which is why the front office was set on drafting him at No. 8 overall.

I know many of you hate this pick for positional value and other, more pressing needs. Tarron Tubbs and Roman Mundy, I hear your criticism of the pick and I'm not ignoring it. You wanted the Falcons to go in a different direction, either edge rusher or cornerback, it seems. I've seen the discussion of positional draft value and running backs being low on that scale due to decreased odds of them reaching a second contract.

The most important thing to me: Did you hit or miss? Robinson seems like a virtual lock to be awesome at the professional level. He'll make this team better over the next five years of his rookie contract, assuming they exercise the option. You want more? You might get it. Or you might not. But making a bad pick at another position means you don't get much of anything at all. This is an excellent player and an excellent fit. That's why I like the pick when others clearly don't.

Geoffrey Cobb from Brooklyn, N.Y.

How does the drafting of Bijan Robinson affect Cordarelle Patterson? The Falcons did not draft a wide and receiver and I wonder does Robinson's presence mean Patterson get fewer carries and more plays split out as a wide receiver.

Bair: Cordarrelle Patterson spend most of his offensive snaps as a traditional running back in 2022. That was a requirement after Damien Williams got hurt early in Week 1, but before Tyler Allgeier established himself as a hard-charging NFL tackle breaker.

Patterson was more of a hybrid player, with 177 snaps played as a receiver somewhere in the formation and 294 starting in the backfield. We could see more of that type of split, or something that slants more towards a receiver. That's where the Falcons need help, even if Kyle Pitts plays a ton out there, too.

Patterson will remain a vital offensive cog, but it's fair to assume that his carry counts will drop with Robinson and Allgeier performing steadily.

Head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Robinson's impact on Patterson on Thursday. Here's what the head coach had to say on the matter.

"[Robinson] and CP are different football players," Patterson said. "I know what you are talking about – they are unique where you can line them up, but their skill sets are different, so they're not the same player. We didn't take Bijan thinking he is CP. They do have a lot of versatility. No different than Kyle [Pitts] does. Kyle can play in the core, the slot or play outside, and then Jonnu [Smith] too. Jonnu can play a lot of different places as well. Just another explosive player that we can add to our offense. We're really fired up that we were able to get him at eight."

Clifton Knight from Orlando, Fla.

Hello Bair, love the forum and love reading the questions and responses. This is my first time writing and over the past couple of decades the same exact question comes into my mind. ''Why don't the Falcons draft talent from our Georgia schools''? Philadelphia has managed to snatch up six UGA players via the draft and trade, and I love what they are doing. I just wish Atlanta was doing the same thing. What are your thoughts?

Bair: The Falcons have taken 11 players from Georgia in their history, a total that ranks third behind LSU and USC. I don't think that stat suggests the Falcons don't take Georgia players. They took two last year. They signed a popular Bulldog in Lorenzo Carter and then re-signed him again this offseason.

They haven't taken one high in a while, and their have been opportunities in the last two drafts. I think those upset with the Bijan Robinson pick – there are a lot of you screaming in my mentions – aren't mad about the Texas running back. They're upset the Falcons took Robinson with Jalen Carter available.

Look, they loaded up at defensive tackle this offseason. It's a legit team strength, so the need for Carter wasn't there with Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata already there. And then there are some well-documented red flags. The Falcons weren't in a position to get Nolan Smith, even as he fell deep into the first round before Philadelphia snatched him up. I don't think the Falcons would ever shy away from a talented player because of where he went to school. That said, I also don't think they'd take someone just because he went to that school. If the talent, fit and opportunity line up, they'll take anyone who can help them win and fill a need.

Chris Stall from Reno, Nev.

Out of our draft picks, who do you think will be the biggest surprise performance wise?

Bair: I'm going with a Day 3 pick who I like more and more every time I watch him play. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III isn't a big dude at 5-foot-9 but plays tough and aggressive football. He says he's a man cover corner with a zone specialty, doing tons of film study to gain an advantage when making plays on the ball.

He'll compete to be the Falcons primary slot cornerback, though Mike Hughes will have something to say about that. I still think Phillips III has a bright future ahead whether he plays inside or outside. It's going to be fun watching this All-American ballhawk work and develop at the professional level. I'm not trying to call my shot or anything here, but I think he's going to be successful here.

Call for questions

Let's get another mailbag going for Wednesday. Submit your questions right here for inclusion in that Bair Mail.

2023 Atlanta Falcons Draft Class

Join us as we take a look at the 2023 NFL draft class for the Atlanta Falcons, presented by AmFam.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron blocks against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
2 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron blocks against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates with fans after defeating Penn State 44-31 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates with fans after defeating Penn State 44-31 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, right, tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
4 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, right, tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Majors (65) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
6 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Majors (65) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Orlin Wagner/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 47

American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
9 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
10 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
11 / 47

Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
12 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
13 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
14 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
15 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
16 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
17 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs downfield before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
18 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs downfield before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
20 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
21 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
22 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
23 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) recovers his own fumble in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
24 / 47

Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) recovers his own fumble in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) lines up against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
25 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) lines up against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
26 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
27 / 47

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
28 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) picks off the ball intended for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
29 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) picks off the ball intended for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
30 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
31 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, rear, and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
33 / 47

Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, rear, and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
34 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
35 / 47

Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
36 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) forces Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) to fumble the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State recovered the ball for a touchdown and won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
37 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) forces Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) to fumble the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State recovered the ball for a touchdown and won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
38 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
39 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
40 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) and others after a short gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
41 / 47

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) and others after a short gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown past Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (25) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
43 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown past Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (25) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
44 / 47

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (33) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (33) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
47 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
