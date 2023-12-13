Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder, Falcons critical mistakes, plus that 4th-and-1 play against Tampa Bay

George Vasilos from Charleston, S.C.

Greetings from the Lowcountry, Still trying to understand some of these NFL rules . I had the understanding that all plays with less than 2 minutes were under review. Being in attendance I missed the broadcast's explanation. Why wasn't the play reviewed and reversed on the fumble ( in my opinion ) game over ?

Bair: Thanks for the submission, George. I had to choose it because, A. It's a good one lots have been wondering (including me postgame) and B. I took the family down to Charleston during the bye week and we had a blast. Had great food, took the kids to Fort Sumter and on a carriage ride and even stole a day in the sand at Folly Beach. I mean, we got 77 and sunny in November. How lucky is that? Darn near perfect mini vacation, if you ask me. You live in a good spot.

Now on to your question. You're right that plays under two minutes are subject to review from the booth, not the challenge flag. And, yes, Andre Smith popped the ball free and was credited with a fumble on that 4th-and-1 play. The officials (and obviously the booth) didn't think there was a clear change of possession.

I can see their point there, but I was surprised they didn't take a longer look at a pivotal play. That's why Arthur Smith called a timeout in that situation. The Bucs were trying to quick-snap it (ending the play's eligibility for review), but the booth didn't call for a review despite the timeout. Now that I don't get. At least take a look at it. I've watched the play a dozen times and I think Smith has the ball in his grasp at some point, but it's pretty tough to tell if he ultimately ends up with it. You probably side with Tampa retaining possession there.

Here's what Smith had to say about it on Sunday, before having a chance to rewatch the film:

"That was a judgment call because I thought the ball came out," Smith said. "I thought he had it. You know, they went to hurry up to try to snap it, so I did, I used the one mechanism I had, which was to call a timeout. The ball did come out, but they said there was no clear recovery, so that's way it went."

