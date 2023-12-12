Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 15 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons released their weekly depth chart on Tuesday, leading into another important NFC South battle at the Carolina Panthers.
For three straight weeks, Atlanta rolls with the same depth chart order. That's expected this late into the season, with just a few games left and no Tuesday transactions.
Defensive lineman LaCale London was designated to return from injured reserve but was listed as out in Week 14. London's 21-day window is still open, but until he is activated on the 53-man roster he'll remain listed on reserve.
As always, note that the "J" next to Cordarrelle Patterson stands for "Joker" as the versatile veteran fits into multiple positions.
This group will travel to Carolina in hopes of staying alive in the division's competitive playoff push.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|Kentavius Street
|Travis Bell
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith Jr.
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 14.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
