NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys in top 3, NFC South tightly packed after Falcons loss to Bucs

Chiefs, Lions tumble a bit after upset losses; Joe Flacco and Jake Browning keep Browns, Bengals afloat. 

Dec 12, 2023 at 01:13 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry as reached a peak, which is good for football. Dak Prescott and Dallas struck big in a lopsided victory over Philly that put them atop the NFC East. They've both got to deal with the 49ers at some point, and that won't be fun for anyone with the way San Francisco is playing. 

We saw a bunch of upsets from lower-ranked teams, with the Giants, Jets, Patriots, Bears and Titans all willing big games. It's cliche, but the NFL is a week-to-week league, man. Any given Sunday (or Thursday or Monday or Saturday after college football season), as they say. 

The NFC South will he hotly contested, with the Falcons, Bucs and Saints still in it. They're close to each other in these Week 15 NFL power rankings, as you'd expect. Let's take a look at how the whole league breaks down:

power-rankings-wk-15

(10-3)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
49ers are a dominant force. Simple as that.
(10-3)
4
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh was a former special teams coordinator. You know he LOVED winning a game with a punt return for a touchdown. With a backup returner, no less.
(10-3)
3
3
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
We talk about Dak a lot in this space. How about Brandon Aubrey? Great story and nails from distance.
(10-3)
4
2
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Losers of two straight, both to NFC elites. They'll likely get a chance at both teams again come playoff time.
(9-4)
5
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill went out with an ankle injury and texted his wife at halftime. She told him to go back in. He did. Smart.
(7-6)
6
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Can they stack wins after struggling to do so all season?
(8-5)
7
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
It was a penalty. Simple as that.
(9-4)
8
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions don't look like the dominant force they were earlier in the year.
(8-5)
9
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco might earn comeback player of the year with but a few games played. Gotta make the playoffs, though.
(8-5)
10
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC South leaders are floundering a bit. Can they rebound at least enough to win the division (and get folks healthy)?
(7-6)
11
3
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Texans playing without C.J. Stroud proves his immense value.
(7-6)
12
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Russ wins a game and welcomes a new child. As he put it, 'two wins in 24 hours.' True story.
(6-6)
13
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning is playing well. So is the team around him.
(6-7)
14
2
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur's December win streak has been snapped. Something tells me the Packers will respond well.
(6-7)
15
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Tough loss to Baltimore, but Sean McVay is coaching great and the Rams have a real shot at the playoffs.
(7-6)
16
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Did some air come out of the balloon? We'll see.
(7-6)
17
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
All this talk about Mike Tomlin leaving the Steelers is insane. Great coach. All-timer.
(6-7)
18
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
'Hawks aren't playing terrible, but their recent results indicate a free fall.
(7-6)
19
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson triumphant return was cut short by another injury. The Vikes (and NFL fans everywhere) are bummed. Injuries stink.
(6-7)
20
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs had to beat the Falcons and did. NFC South will be tight down the stretch.
(6-7)
21
5
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons could've created separation in the NFC South. Loss to Tampa Bay brought them back to the pack.
(6-7)
22
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Seems like there's a sideline feud between offensive players every week.


(5-8)
23
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Justin Fields and D.J. Moore are turning into quite the tandem.
(5-8)
24
5
Jets_table
New York Jets
Zach Wilson had 301 yards, two touchdowns and a 117 passer rating. We sure Aaron Rodgers wasn't rocking a new ankle and a blonde wig?
(5-8)
25
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert got hurt. Shut him down. Season's over.
(5-8)
26
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis looked like a franchise quarterback on Monday night.
(5-8) MNF
27
3
Giants_table
New York Giants
Tommy DeVito's family was passing out chicken cutlets at their tailgate. After winning in dramatic fashion, they're gonna have to do that every week.
(5-8)
28
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders got shut out with Davante Adams on the field. Several getting charged with high crimes and misdemeanors.
(2-10)
29
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals need the highest possible pick to secure the best possible non-quarterback. Or to get a king's ransom from a team that wants one.
(4-9)
30
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Bye saves some of the disappointment watching Commanders play recently.
(3-10)
31
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Got a win on Thursday night, then got eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, the earliest such exit since 2000.
(1-12)
32
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
This bad and not in the running for the No. 1 pick. Nothing for Panthers fans to root for down the stretch.

