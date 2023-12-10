Bair: Why loss to Bucs feels like more than an opportunity missed

Falcons fell back to the pack after a 29-25 loss to Tampa Bay, which muddied waters in the NFC South. 

Dec 10, 2023 at 06:49 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA – Drake London broke in toward the goal post, trying to give his route as much depth as possible. Desmond Ridder threw a fast ball that hit him in stride, a connection good for 28 yards.

London needed three more.

"Desmond gave me a chance," he said, "and I did everything I possibly could to stay up and try to get in the end zone."

The Falcons receiver fought to cross the plane but was brought down before the goal line as time expired.

The Falcons were that close to an epic comeback that ultimately fell short. It left them with a 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that pushed the Falcons into a three-way tie atop the NFC South.

They entered Sunday's contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium a game up in the division, with a chance to create further separation. They fell back to the pack instead.

Many described it as an opportunity missed. While that's a fair descriptor, this one feels more intense than that, considering the stakes and the volume of damage the Falcons did to themselves.

They had a golden opportunity to take control of this division and wasted it.

It was one that shouldn't have come down to a dramatic, unwelcome finish. The Falcons missed two field goals. They turned the ball over in their own red zone. They gave up a decisive touchdown with 33 seconds left, on a 75-yard drive after being stingy all day long.

This one felt like a game the Falcons could've and should've won had they been able to get out of their own way. You could and should give Tampa Bay some credit, but too many of the Falcons wounds were self-inflicted. That's why this one stings.

"This was a division game at home, and we expect to win these ones," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "When you don't, they burn. But it is what is. We've got to fight with everything we've got. There's still football left, and we have more opportunities in front of us, but this one stings a little bit. You to have to wear it. You have to feel that pain and then you have to come back and fight."

Campbell went right to work trying to set a proper tone after what was described as an emotional loss. He sat down with rookie lineman Zach Harrison right after the game and had a long, in-depth conversation about what to do next. He found reserve linebacker Andre Smith for a shorter pep talk. Then, he spoke to the media about how good teams react to bad losses.

"This is a team and it takes all of us to win," Campbell said. "I mean, that's football."

This is a big moment for Falcons leadership, which must work through the week to quarantine this result and keep it from spreading.

Safety Jessie Bates III can also command the room and was emphatic the Falcons must remain focused even during this disappointing time.

"There are going to be lots of ups, lots of downs," Bates said. "The team that can weather them the best will come out of this on top. That's why you have to stay grounded, whether it's going good or it's going bad. We're going to continue to prepare like a championship team.

"Every game from here on out is going to be a playoff type of game. That's how we approach it. That's the mindset."

They'll need that mindset to properly move forward with their season, which now has four remaining games, including three on the road and two in the division.

The Falcons have been in playoff contention at this point in the last two seasons, though qualification required lots of wins and lots of help. That wasn't the case entering Sunday. The Falcons controlled their own fate. They still do to some extent. They have to finish the season stronger than the Bucs and Saints. Do that and you're hosting a playoff game.

That's what will provide the resolve and focus required to move on from this loss and finish the season strong.

"We didn't get it done today, but our spirit is not broken," head coach Arthur Smith said. "We're still in it. It'll be a wild adventure through the end of this season. Things change so much from week to week. … Down the stretch, we have to win games."

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and fullback Keith Smith #40 walk out prior to the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and fullback Keith Smith #40 walk out prior to the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 watches the halo board before the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 watches the halo board before the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 leads the huddle during warmups before the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 leads the huddle during warmups before the Week 14 Game

The 1998 Team on the sideline before the Week 14 Game
The 1998 Team on the sideline before the Week 14 Game

Field goal unit warms up prior to the Week 14 Game
Field goal unit warms up prior to the Week 14 Game

A detail before the Week 14 Game
A detail before the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 walks out before the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 walks out before the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during the National Anthem before the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during the National Anthem before the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 walks out before the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 walks out before the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out before the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out before the Week 14 Game

Players run out prior to the Week 14 Game
Players run out prior to the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 14 Game

The Coin Toss before the Week 14 Game
The Coin Toss before the Week 14 Game

Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 14 Game
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after a stop during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after a stop during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 reacts after a play during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 reacts after a play during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates after an extra point during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates after an extra point during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts during the first half of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts during the first half of the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 react during the first half of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 react during the first half of the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrate during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrate during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 sets up for a play during the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 sets up for a play during the Week 14 Game

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 14 Game
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 fights a double team during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 fights a double team during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

General view during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
General view during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 defends during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 defends during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a first down during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a first down during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a long pass during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a long pass during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

