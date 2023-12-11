Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 14 home loss to Buccaneers

STELLAR STATS

-- At the conclusion of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET slate of games, the Falcons were the only team in the NFL to score a touchdown of 20-plus air yards in each of the last three games. Tight end Kyle Pitts had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the Buccaneers loss. Running back Bijan Robinson had a 20-yard touchdown reception in the New York Jets win in Week 13. Tight end MyCole Pruitt had a 26-yard reception in the New Orleans Saints win in Week 12.

-- Pitts' 36-yard touchdown reception was the longest of his career. He has had four other touchdown receptions, and they were 2 (2021), 7 (2022), 2 (2022) and 9 (2023) yards long. So, this was his first double-digit touchdown reception in length.

-- Falcons wide receiver Drake London totaled a career-high 172 receiving yards on a career-high 10 receptions. His previous highs were 125 receiving yards on nine targets in this season's Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. London's 172 receiving yards make him the first Falcons player since wide receiver Julio Jones to record more than 170 receiving yards in a game. Jones had 173 receiving yards in the Falcons loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2018 season. London's 10 receptions also make him the first Falcons player since wide receiver Russell Gage to catch at least 10 passes in a game. Gage had 11 receptions in the Falcons loss to the Buccaneers in Week 13 of 2021.

-- The Falcons were able to hold Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to 8 receiving yards on one reception. It was only the fifth game in his 150-game career where he was limited to less than 10 receiving yards. This is a guy who has totaled more than 1,000 yards receiving every season since he joined the NFL in 2014.