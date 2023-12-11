Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 14 home loss to Buccaneers

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons lost 29-25 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday in their Week 14 rematch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 69,496 ticketed fans.
STELLAR STATS
-- At the conclusion of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET slate of games, the Falcons were the only team in the NFL to score a touchdown of 20-plus air yards in each of the last three games. Tight end Kyle Pitts had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the Buccaneers loss. Running back Bijan Robinson had a 20-yard touchdown reception in the New York Jets win in Week 13. Tight end MyCole Pruitt had a 26-yard reception in the New Orleans Saints win in Week 12.
-- Pitts' 36-yard touchdown reception was the longest of his career. He has had four other touchdown receptions, and they were 2 (2021), 7 (2022), 2 (2022) and 9 (2023) yards long. So, this was his first double-digit touchdown reception in length.
-- Falcons wide receiver Drake London totaled a career-high 172 receiving yards on a career-high 10 receptions. His previous highs were 125 receiving yards on nine targets in this season's Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. London's 172 receiving yards make him the first Falcons player since wide receiver Julio Jones to record more than 170 receiving yards in a game. Jones had 173 receiving yards in the Falcons loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2018 season. London's 10 receptions also make him the first Falcons player since wide receiver Russell Gage to catch at least 10 passes in a game. Gage had 11 receptions in the Falcons loss to the Buccaneers in Week 13 of 2021.
-- The Falcons were able to hold Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to 8 receiving yards on one reception. It was only the fifth game in his 150-game career where he was limited to less than 10 receiving yards. This is a guy who has totaled more than 1,000 yards receiving every season since he joined the NFL in 2014.
OBSCURE FACTS
-- There is a three-way tie for the NFC South now. The Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints are all 6-7, while the Carolina Panthers are 1-12. The Buccaneers currently hold the tiebreaker in the division.
-- The Falcons outgained the Buccaneers with 434-290 total yards but couldn't pull out a win. Atlanta also averaged 6.3 yards per play while Tampa Bay averaged 4.3 yards per play.
-- Atlanta didn't have a single punt until the third quarter, when punter Bradley Pinion came out at the end of all four of its offensive drives. He didn't punt in the fourth quarter, either.
-- Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed two field-goal attempts, both in the second quarter. The first was from 50 yards out. The second was 52. This is only the second time in Koo's career where he has missed more than one field-goal attempt in a single game. The only other time was when he was a rookie for the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed two field-goal attempts in the Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of 2017. They were from 43 and 44 yards out.
QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH
On his message to the team moving forward…
"Spirit is not broken. We do have opportunities. It'll be a wild adventure towards the end of the NFL season. You guys have seen it. It changes so much week to week. We've got to get ready to go."
QUOTING THE FALCONS
Cornerback Clark Phillips III
On ultimately losing despite the game being super close at the end…
"It was tough. Those are the moments that you want to be in, though, when you call yourself a great football team. I'm grateful that it was us, and we'll use this as a learning experience."
QUOTING THE OPPONENT
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles
On the offense putting up 148 rushing yards vs. the Falcons' 96…
"They were daring us to run the football, so we got the run going. We outgained them in the running department, which is very rare because they're an excellent running football team."
GAME LEADERS
Top 3 rushers
- Buccaneers: Rachaad White, 25 carries for 102 yards
- Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, nine carries for 40 yards
- Buccaneers: Chase Edmonds, eight carries for 40 yards
Top 3 receivers
- Falcons: Drake London, 10 receptions for 172 yards
- Falcons: Kyle Pitts, three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown
- Falcons: Bijan Robinson, seven receptions for 54 yards
Top 3 passers
- Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 26-40-1 for 347 yards and a touchdown (sacked three times)
- Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, 14-29-0 for 144 yards and two touchdowns (sacked once)
- N/A
Top 3 defenders
- Falcons: Kaden Elliss, 10 total tackles, seven solo
- Falcons: Jessie Bates III, nine total tackles, seven solo (and a pass breakup)
- Buccaneers: Zyon McCollum, nine total tackles, six solo (a forced fumble and two pass breakups)
NEXT UP
The Falcons have another NFC South rematch on tap with a Week 15 road trip to face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Action is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET. FOX will carry game coverage.
These two teams already met in Week 1, with the Falcons taking a 24-10 victory over the Panthers to kick off the season.
The Panthers are coming off a 28-6 loss to the Saints for their own Week 14 matchup.
