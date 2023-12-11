Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 14 home loss to Buccaneers

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Buccaneers game in Week 14

Dec 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons lost 29-25 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday in their Week 14 rematch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 69,496 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- At the conclusion of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET slate of games, the Falcons were the only team in the NFL to score a touchdown of 20-plus air yards in each of the last three games. Tight end Kyle Pitts had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the Buccaneers loss. Running back Bijan Robinson had a 20-yard touchdown reception in the New York Jets win in Week 13. Tight end MyCole Pruitt had a 26-yard reception in the New Orleans Saints win in Week 12.
-- Pitts' 36-yard touchdown reception was the longest of his career. He has had four other touchdown receptions, and they were 2 (2021), 7 (2022), 2 (2022) and 9 (2023) yards long. So, this was his first double-digit touchdown reception in length.
-- Falcons wide receiver Drake London totaled a career-high 172 receiving yards on a career-high 10 receptions. His previous highs were 125 receiving yards on nine targets in this season's Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. London's 172 receiving yards make him the first Falcons player since wide receiver Julio Jones to record more than 170 receiving yards in a game. Jones had 173 receiving yards in the Falcons loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2018 season. London's 10 receptions also make him the first Falcons player since wide receiver Russell Gage to catch at least 10 passes in a game. Gage had 11 receptions in the Falcons loss to the Buccaneers in Week 13 of 2021.
-- The Falcons were able to hold Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to 8 receiving yards on one reception. It was only the fifth game in his 150-game career where he was limited to less than 10 receiving yards. This is a guy who has totaled more than 1,000 yards receiving every season since he joined the NFL in 2014.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- There is a three-way tie for the NFC South now. The Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints are all 6-7, while the Carolina Panthers are 1-12. The Buccaneers currently hold the tiebreaker in the division.
-- The Falcons outgained the Buccaneers with 434-290 total yards but couldn't pull out a win. Atlanta also averaged 6.3 yards per play while Tampa Bay averaged 4.3 yards per play.
-- Atlanta didn't have a single punt until the third quarter, when punter Bradley Pinion came out at the end of all four of its offensive drives. He didn't punt in the fourth quarter, either.
-- Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed two field-goal attempts, both in the second quarter. The first was from 50 yards out. The second was 52. This is only the second time in Koo's career where he has missed more than one field-goal attempt in a single game. The only other time was when he was a rookie for the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed two field-goal attempts in the Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of 2017. They were from 43 and 44 yards out.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On his message to the team moving forward…

"Spirit is not broken. We do have opportunities. It'll be a wild adventure towards the end of the NFL season. You guys have seen it. It changes so much week to week. We've got to get ready to go."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Cornerback Clark Phillips III

On ultimately losing despite the game being super close at the end…

"It was tough. Those are the moments that you want to be in, though, when you call yourself a great football team. I'm grateful that it was us, and we'll use this as a learning experience." 

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles

On the offense putting up 148 rushing yards vs. the Falcons' 96…

"They were daring us to run the football, so we got the run going. We outgained them in the running department, which is very rare because they're an excellent running football team."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Buccaneers: Rachaad White, 25 carries for 102 yards
  2. Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, nine carries for 40 yards
  3. Buccaneers: Chase Edmonds, eight carries for 40 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Falcons: Drake London, 10 receptions for 172 yards
  2. Falcons: Kyle Pitts, three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown
  3. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, seven receptions for 54 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 26-40-1 for 347 yards and a touchdown (sacked three times)
  2. Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, 14-29-0 for 144 yards and two touchdowns (sacked once)
  3. N/A

Top 3 defenders

  1. Falcons: Kaden Elliss, 10 total tackles, seven solo
  2. Falcons: Jessie Bates III, nine total tackles, seven solo (and a pass breakup)
  3. Buccaneers: Zyon McCollum, nine total tackles, six solo (a forced fumble and two pass breakups)

NEXT UP

The Falcons have another NFC South rematch on tap with a Week 15 road trip to face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Action is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET. FOX will carry game coverage.

These two teams already met in Week 1, with the Falcons taking a 24-10 victory over the Panthers to kick off the season.

The Panthers are coming off a 28-6 loss to the Saints for their own Week 14 matchup.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and fullback Keith Smith #40 walk out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and fullback Keith Smith #40 walk out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 watches the halo board before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 watches the halo board before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 leads the huddle during warmups before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 leads the huddle during warmups before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

The 1998 Team on the sideline before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
The 1998 Team on the sideline before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Field goal unit warms up prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Field goal unit warms up prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during the National Anthem before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during the National Anthem before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Players run out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Players run out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

The Coin Toss before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
The Coin Toss before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after a stop during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after a stop during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 reacts after a play during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 reacts after a play during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates after an extra point during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates after an extra point during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 react during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 react during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrate during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrate during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 sets up for a play during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 sets up for a play during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 fights a double team during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 fights a double team during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

General view during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
General view during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 defends during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 defends during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a first down during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a first down during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a long pass during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a long pass during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two point conversion during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Coming to terms with what I thought the Falcons would be vs. what they are

The Falcons had the potential to be a team with double-digit wins this season. Instead, they'll have to win-out the rest of the way to get there. That's not impossible but it is improbable. 
news

Falcons depth heavily tested in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta began the game with five starters out, and four more would exit the game with injury. 
news

Bair: Why loss to Bucs feels like more than an opportunity missed

Falcons fell back to the pack after a 29-25 loss to Tampa Bay, which muddied waters in the NFC South. 
news

Falcons needed more from all three phases of the game after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

You win as a team. You lose as a team. That cliché never rang more true than it did in the Falcons' 29-25 loss to the Bucs on Sunday.  
news

'I cost us:' Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo after missing 2 field goals in Buccaneers loss

Kicker Younghoe Koo hasn't missed more than one field goal in a single game since his rookie season in 2017. 
news

Week 14: What happened in Falcons home loss to the Buccaneers

The Falcons move to 6-7 on the season after their Week 14 rematch with the Buccaneers. 
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of NFC South clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons will be without a handful of key starters in Sunday's matchup. 
news

Falcons elevate a linebacker, offensive lineman from practice squad for Week 14

Milo Eifler and Tyler Vrabel will be eligible to play for the Falcons in Sunday's rematch with the Buccaneers.
news

Five things to watch when Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in crucial NFC South clash

Could this be a game that alters the division's postseason standings? 
news

Clark Phillips III an example of how the Falcons develop depth in preparation for times of crisis

Atlanta ruled four players out, designated five others questionable ahead of major NFC South clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Falcons injury report: Four players ruled out for divisional battle against the Buccaneers 

David Onyemata, Nate Landman, Kaleb McGary and LaCale London to miss the Week 14 game. 

Inside Tori's Notebook: Coming to terms with what I thought the Falcons would be vs. what they are

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 14 home loss to Buccaneers

Bair: Why loss to Bucs feels like more than an opportunity missed

How to vote your favorite Falcons into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

