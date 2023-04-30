Scott and Tori break down the 2023 Falcons NFL Draft class

The 2023 Falcons draft is complete.

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith and their staff made six selections over three days, including the addition of Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8. They traded up to land Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron in the second round, and Ohio State's Zach Harrison in the third.

Day 3 wasn't action packed, after the Falcons traded most of those picks before or during the draft. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was a fourth-round selection and then, after a super long wait, Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams and offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn with consecutive picks in the seventh.

Fontenot found connective thread between these picks.

"We took smart tough, highly competitive football players who fit what we're about," he said.

What are the Falcons about? Being physical, aggressive and relentless. They worked to bring in those types of players regardless of position.

So, with the NFL Draft in the rearview, Scott Bair -- it's weird referring to yourself in the third person – and Tori McElhaney will answer three pressing questions about these proceedings, where the Falcons worked to upgrade their roster.

Question: What are your initial thoughts on this draft class?

Scott: Smith said prior to the draft that the Falcons didn't feel desperate, required to address any particular position. That's a fair statement considering what was accomplished in free agency, and you could see that play out in the NFL draft. The Falcons draft didn't feel forced.

They had the freedom to unapologetically take Robinson in the first round, even with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson at the position. Robinson is an elite talent, one of the best players in this draft class. Positional value be darned. The Falcons got an excellent player who is a near perfect fit with Smith's offense.

They were able to focus on fit, which played out in every round. They got a versatile mauler in Bergeron. They got a hulking end in Harrison who fits with a revamped defensive line. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen likes physical and aggressive ballhawks at cornerback. That's Phillips to a tee.

Hellams is tough as nails and welcomes special teams assignments. Gwyn's a workout warrior who can play center or move to guard.

If I were to have one critique, I'm a bit surprised the Falcons didn't address the receiver position. I think they're still lacking there, even with Kyle Pitts expected to flex outside a ton. If they forced a pick to get a wideout, though, that wouldn't gone against their draft philosophy of finding the best talent who is also a great fit.

We have zero idea how these players will turn out, but I like the talent and player type brought in. It will be interesting to see them work during the offseason program and find out how they transition to the NFL game.

Tori: To me, the Falcons did exactly what they said they were going to do: They found tough players, and they prioritized the line of scrimmage. Atlanta ended up with six picks, three of the six will be found closest to the ball, and then there's one who will be carrying the ball. The other two picks were defensive backs, which makes sense as Atlanta saw last year defensive back is a position that's depth is necessary.