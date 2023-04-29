Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

Instant analysis: One of our players to target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Harrison leaves Ohio State for Atlanta, where he'll join a defense that received a makeover during free agency.

Draft analysts during the pre-draft process have called Harrison a freaky athlete because of his size to speed ratio, but he's someone who likely fell to the third round because of his lack of sack production (only 3.5 sacks in 2022). It should be noted, though, that Harrison does have something the Falcons like: Pressures. Harrison led Ohio State in pressures last year, and that was worth a look at No. 75 overall. Harrison has some growing to do in his edge-setting skills, but nothing that can't be taught. He joins a Falcons front seven with a solid mixture of key youth pieces (like Arnold Ebiketie and Ta'Quon Graham) and a plethora of seasoned veterans (Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter).

Something else that should be noted about Harrison is the fact that he obviously improved as he grew into the position. This was a major reason the Falcons liked Ebiketie so much in last year's draft: They actively saw growth every single year he stepped onto the field. The Falcons value players trending in the right direction. Harrison is another example of this.

What's next: The Falcons aren't scheduled to pick again until Saturday, with the No. 113 overall pick.

More on Zach: He was a five-star recruit out of high school, with offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson and USC.