Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

The Ohio State product played defensive end for the Buckeyes

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:54 PM
by Scott Bair & Tori McElhaney

The Falcons have selected Zach Harrison from Ohio State with the No. 75 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Read on to learn more about the Falcons' third-round pick:

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 274 pounds

School: Ohio State

2022 stats: 34 tackles | 3.5 sacks | 8 tackles for loss | 3 forced fumbles | 5 passes defensed | 1 INT

Honors: Second-team All-Big-Ten

Falcons Select Zach Harrison in Third Round of 2023 Draft | Top Photos

We take a look at Zach Harrison in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Wells Fargo.

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Instant analysis: One of our players to target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Harrison leaves Ohio State for Atlanta, where he'll join a defense that received a makeover during free agency.

Draft analysts during the pre-draft process have called Harrison a freaky athlete because of his size to speed ratio, but he's someone who likely fell to the third round because of his lack of sack production (only 3.5 sacks in 2022). It should be noted, though, that Harrison does have something the Falcons like: Pressures. Harrison led Ohio State in pressures last year, and that was worth a look at No. 75 overall. Harrison has some growing to do in his edge-setting skills, but nothing that can't be taught. He joins a Falcons front seven with a solid mixture of key youth pieces (like Arnold Ebiketie and Ta'Quon Graham) and a plethora of seasoned veterans (Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter).

Something else that should be noted about Harrison is the fact that he obviously improved as he grew into the position. This was a major reason the Falcons liked Ebiketie so much in last year's draft: They actively saw growth every single year he stepped onto the field. The Falcons value players trending in the right direction. Harrison is another example of this.

What's next: The Falcons aren't scheduled to pick again until Saturday, with the No. 113 overall pick.

More on Zach: He was a five-star recruit out of high school, with offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson and USC.

Check back for more analysis, photos and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.

news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith fortified offensive, defensive fronts with specific types of linemen

Head coach and GM, explain why OL Matt Bergeron, DL Zach Harrison fit what Falcons are building up front

news

How Matthew Bergeron (potentially) fits into Falcons 2023 offensive plans

Atlanta drafted Bergeron with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, trading their No. 44 and No. 110 overall picks to Indianapolis to get him.

news

Nerdy Birds: How A.J. Terrell's Fifth-Year Option Works

The Falcons picked up the 2020 first-round pick's fifth-year option on Friday, keeping him in Atlanta through the 2024 season.

news

The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta gave up two picks to Indianapolis to add the Syracuse product

news

Falcons pick up A.J. Terrell's fifth-year option

After joining the Falcons in 2020, Terrell has established himself as one of the best young cornerbacks in the game.

news

'Passion and conviction': Terry Fontenot details how Falcons landed Bijan Robinson

In an exclusive interview, Falcons GM explains why he didn't accept offers to trade down and took Robinson at No. 8 overall

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Atlanta has their first round pick: Bijan Robinson. Let's take a look at who could join him in the Falcons 2023 draft class.

news

'More than a running back': How Bijan Robinson fits in Arthur Smith's offense in Atlanta

The Falcons drafted the running back out of Texas with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

'You just fit': Bijan Robinson loved what Falcons told him on draft call

Texas running back said 'my heart stopped for a second' when draft call came in

news

Falcons select Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

The Texas running back was a 2022 All-American after gaining 1,580 rushing yards and 18 TDs on the ground.

news

Finding culture fits: How the Falcons prioritize "ethos" in player-finding processes

The 2023 NFL Draft has arrived, and with it, another opportunity to figure out what makes or breaks Falcons decisions.

