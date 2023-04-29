How Matthew Bergeron (potentially) fits into Falcons 2023 offensive plans

Left guard is a position that has been in flux for years. The Falcons had a good thing going for a little while with Elijah Wilkinson last year, but he was only on a one-year deal and ended up missing a good chunk of games because of injuries. The other half of the 2022 season involved a revolving door at left guard as injuries continued to plagued the position. The good news for the Falcons during that time, though, was that they really didn't miss much of a beat in that left guard rotation.

As it stands now, though, the only position seemingly up for grabs on the offensive line is - again - left guard. Matt Hennessy could be someone working to win that spot, having made the move to left guard after Drew Dalman was selected as the starting center after training camp last year. There hasn't been much of an update on Jalen Mayfield, who missed all of 2022 with a back injury after starting at left guard for the Falcons in 2021. So, could the Falcons plan be to move Bergeron inside to complete against the likes of these two lineman, and potentially others? It's not out of consideration because the Falcons do see Bergeron possessing a skillset that could benefit him inside.