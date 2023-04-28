The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

What's next: The Falcons are scheduled to pick next at No. 75 overall, which will come later Friday in the third round.
Instant analysis: Bergeron is a player with a wealth of experience, having mainly been Syracuse's starting left tackle for the last four years. He started 38-straight games for the Orange, being named to second-team All-ACC in 2022. Left tackle is his bread and butter, having been the only Syracuse offensive lineman to start every game at one position in 2021.
We take a look at Matthew Bergeron in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Wells Fargo.
What's interesting in this pick up is that the Falcons don't have a pressing need for a tackle. Having extended Jake Matthews last offseason while signing Kaleb McGary to a three-year deal this offseason, it seemed as though the tackles were set. But maybe not as Bergeron never played guard or center at the college level. With an open spot at left guard, though, the Falcons could see a path to that position for Bergeron, too.
According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his official draft guide, though, Bergeron "has NFL starting talent, although his skills might be maximized inside as a zone-blocking guard." Time will tell how the Falcons ultimately want to use him.
The Falcons have selected offensive lineman from Syracuse with the No. 38 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded up for the opportunity to do so, making a deal with the the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta gave up the Nos. 44 and 110 overall pick for the right to add Bergeron.
Let's learn more about the player the Falcons traded up to get:
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 318
School: Syracuse
Honors: Second-team all-ACC, Team captain