The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

What's interesting in this pick up is that the Falcons don't have a pressing need for a tackle. Having extended Jake Matthews last offseason while signing Kaleb McGary to a three-year deal this offseason, it seemed as though the tackles were set. But maybe not as Bergeron never played guard or center at the college level. With an open spot at left guard, though, the Falcons could see a path to that position for Bergeron, too.