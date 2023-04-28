The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta gave up two picks to Indianapolis to add the Syracuse product

Apr 28, 2023 at 07:41 PM
by Scott Bair & Tori McElhaney

What's next: The Falcons are scheduled to pick next at No. 75 overall, which will come later Friday in the third round.

Instant analysis: Bergeron is a player with a wealth of experience, having mainly been Syracuse's starting left tackle for the last four years. He started 38-straight games for the Orange, being named to second-team All-ACC in 2022. Left tackle is his bread and butter, having been the only Syracuse offensive lineman to start every game at one position in 2021.

Matthew Bergeron in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron blocks against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) blocks Louisville linebacker K.J. Cloyd (23) as he rushes Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Louisville won 41-3. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) lines up to block against Wake Forest defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
What's interesting in this pick up is that the Falcons don't have a pressing need for a tackle. Having extended Jake Matthews last offseason while signing Kaleb McGary to a three-year deal this offseason, it seemed as though the tackles were set. But maybe not as Bergeron never played guard or center at the college level. With an open spot at left guard, though, the Falcons could see a path to that position for Bergeron, too.

According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his official draft guide, though, Bergeron "has NFL starting talent, although his skills might be maximized inside as a zone-blocking guard." Time will tell how the Falcons ultimately want to use him.

Check back for more analysis, photos and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.

The Falcons have selected offensive lineman from Syracuse with the No. 38 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded up for the opportunity to do so, making a deal with the the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta gave up the Nos. 44 and 110 overall pick for the right to add Bergeron.

Let's learn more about the player the Falcons traded up to get:

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 318

School: Syracuse

Honors: Second-team all-ACC, Team captain

