Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft? 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have their first round pick. They selected running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But this draft is just getting started. Robinson needs some guys to join him in the Falcons 2023 rookie class. But who?

The Falcons currently have two picks on Day 2, the No. 44 overall pick in the second round and the No. 75 overall pick in the third round. However, you shouldn't get too comfortable with these two picks, they could always change with a trade or two. If you recall, the Falcons did trade up higher in the second round in 2022 in order to land Arnold Ebiketie.

But for the sake of where we find ourselves on Friday morning, let's take a closer look at who the Falcons could target at these two picks.

No. 44 overall, second round

OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State