Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft? 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have their first round pick. They selected running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But this draft is just getting started. Robinson needs some guys to join him in the Falcons 2023 rookie class. But who?
The Falcons currently have two picks on Day 2, the No. 44 overall pick in the second round and the No. 75 overall pick in the third round. However, you shouldn't get too comfortable with these two picks, they could always change with a trade or two. If you recall, the Falcons did trade up higher in the second round in 2022 in order to land Arnold Ebiketie.
But for the sake of where we find ourselves on Friday morning, let's take a closer look at who the Falcons could target at these two picks.
No. 44 overall, second round
OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
The Falcons would likely have to move up in order to land Porter, who was slotted in a number of mock drafts as a first round pick. Just because the Falcons have A.J. Terrell and have traded for Jeff Okudah doesn't mean they will go without drafting a cornerback in this year's draft. They absolutely still can. And if the stars align to get Porter? A long, lanky and accomplished press-man corner? Do it.
DL Keion White, Georgia Tech
LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Yes, I know the Falcons picked up Kaden Elliss in free agency. And yes, I know they already have Troy Andersen and Mykal Walker on the roster. But, who's to say they couldn't use someone like Henley? He's similar to Andersen in that he has sideline-to-sideline speed and a versatility that he carried with him from his days playing wide receiver, deep safety and nickel. He's only recently transitioned to linebacker but he's got potential that could pair well with the group of linebackers the Falcons already have.
EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
I'll hold onto hope that Adebawore lands in Atlanta until his name comes off the board. Y'all already know how much I like him.
WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
WR Josh Downs, UNC
Will the Falcons make back-to-back picks for the offense? They could. If they do, they could prioritize the wide receiver position. Even with Drake London, Frank Darby and recently acquired Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller, the Falcons could use a receiver with Downs' skillset (or even Scott's from above). Miller only signed a one-year deal in Atlanta. If the plan is to have Miller be the Falcons slot receiver in 2023, there's no harm in drafting Downs as the answer in the slot in the years to come. But are the Falcons willing to take an offensive player with the first and second round picks? We shall see.
No. 75 overall, third round
WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
WR Marvin Mims, Jr., Oklahoma
CB Tre Tomlinson, TCU
Let's say the Falcons hold off on a second-round cornerback, by the No. 75 overall pick one would have to imagine cornerback would be a priority. According to how things fall, Tomlinson could be an option still left on the board. His size may turn some teams away, but his speed is enough for a look in the third round.
EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Draft analysts have called Harrison a freaky athlete because of his size to speed ratio. He may fall to the third round because of his lack of sack production (only 3.5 sacks in 2022), but it should be noted that Harrison does have something the Falcons like: Pressures. Harrison led Ohio State in pressures last year, and that would be worth a look at No. 75. He has some growing to do in his edge-setting skills, but nothing that can't be taught.
EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
OL Chandler Zavala, NC State
