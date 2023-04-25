Day 2 NFL Draft Cluster: Who could be available for the Falcons in second, third round of the 2023 NFL Draft? 

Someone who may have a connection with Atlanta's coaching staff already is Zavala. Current Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was NC State's offensive line coach from 2016-2018, where Zavala played last year. Though the two never crossed paths as a player and coach at NC State, perhaps they met on the recruiting circuit or know mutual contacts. Sometimes in the later rounds of the draft, coaches are the ones who's gut feelings are followed with the picks, with decision-makers trusting the opinions of the position coaches and what they see. Is that enough for the Falcons to go after someone like Zavala? Maybe not, but focusing in on an interior lineman in the third round could be beneficial for the Falcons, who still need an answer at left guard.