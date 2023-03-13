Report: Falcons agree to terms with former Saints DL David Onyemata

Mar 13, 2023

Onyemata follows his former Saints position coach (Ryan Nielsen) to Atlanta, reportedly agreeing to terms with three-year deal. 

Mar 13, 2023 at 01:02 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive lineman David Onyemata, Mike Garafolo reported on Monday afternoon.

Garafolo also reported the deal is worth $35 million over three years, with $24.5 million guaranteed.

Onyemata follows his former position coach - Ryan Nielsen - to Atlanta.

The reportedly acquired defensive tackle has been with Nielsen in New Orleans since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 30-year-old interior defensive lineman from Nigeria has seen action in over 100 games as a Saint, making 68 starts, while playing alongside the likes of Cam Jordan.

Over the course of his seven seasons in New Orleans, Onyemata has accumulated 23 sacks, 244 total tackles (28 for a loss) and 63 quarterback hits.

Onyemata ranked No. 19 among defensive tackles in pass-rush percentage, a Pro Football Focus metric that evaluates effectiveness getting after quarterbacks. Onyemata finished just two spots behind Grady Jarrett, a star he could be paired with on the inside.

