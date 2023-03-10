Falcons Free Agency Primer: How Falcons find, value free agents they want to pursue 

Throughout the season, Falcons personnel are scouting the league at large for players they can poach from other teams' practice squads or guys that get cut within the year. As the trade deadline approaches, pro scouts really start to drill down on those players who can upgrade the roster, both during that time of the season as well as those names likely to be available thereafter in the spring.

"Going through the whole season, everybody has their teams," Kisiel said. "We have three scouts and each has got the league divided up. By the end of the season, we try to have a report on everybody that has an expiring contract, so unrestricted free agents and restricted free agents.

"You like to have a current temperature on where those players are in the process, relative to where they are in their careers," Kisiel said. "Is the arrow up? Is the arrow down? Is it still across? How well do they fit what we do? Maybe they are a really good player but not an ideal scheme fit so, therefore, maybe they don't make as much sense. But you're not ready to dismiss them at that point in time. You just try to make sure that you're casting a wider net."

The tricky part about free agency is that it can be a dangerous market sometimes. There are instances when players become available for specific reasons.

"It's navigating through all that," said Ryan Pace, a senior personnel executive for the Falcons. "You know, who fits us, and you're digging in on the medical and on the character. You have a lot of material from their college days, but a lot has changed since they have been in the league for five, six, seven, eight years. So, you're trying to research that information to minimize our risk. Then there's the physical evaluation of a player which is what we're seeing on tape but also, all the other things. The character fit, the medical risk, all those factors."

As the season progresses, Falcons pro scouts and personnel continue to narrow down the list. They grade each of those free agents by team, and then there's cross-check procedures that come into play. So, eventually, they are cross-checking players by position. They continue to narrow down and refine those players, in collaboration with Falcons coaches, as free agency gets closer.