Draft analysis: Could the Falcons' play at No. 8 be to take a cornerback like Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter? 

Gonzalez was a part of that defense, and not just a part of it, but one of the main defensive backs solely assigned to cover London. The future Falcons receiver's performance wasn't a singular failure on Gonzalez's part, but one wouldn't call it much of a success, either. Looking back, it was a game that changed Gonzalez.

"That's one receiver I feel like taught me a lot going against him," Gonzalez said of London.

Two years removed from that October day in 2021 and Gonzalez finds himself in London's shoes: As a player at the NFL Combine with first-round pick potential, and not just that, but an opportunity to be one of the first players taken at his position. London was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick in 2022. He was the first receiver taken off the board. The Falcons - again - have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Could they take - not just Gonzalez - but a cornerback at that spot?

There's an argument here to think they could.

A.J. Terrell is a staple in Atlanta at this point. He's still on his rookie deal and one would have to imagine that the Falcons would like to see Terrell's time in Atlanta extend beyond the years of that first contract. If Terrell is in for the long haul with the Falcons, the organization should prioritize finding him a running mate soon.