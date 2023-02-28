Falcons release quarterback Marcus Mariota

Atlanta to tack on more money to their cap savings in 2023 with the release of the veteran quarterback. 

Feb 28, 2023 at 09:55 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. -- The Falcons have parted ways with Marcus Mariota, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons last offseason. According to OverTheCap.com, the Falcons will save roughly $12 million in salary cap space with Mariota off the roster. Considering Mariota's $2.5 million dead money hit, the move would bring the Falcons total cap space over the $65 million mark. The new league year begins on March 15.

After the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in March of 2022, the organization came to terms with Mariota shortly after. Mariota and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith worked alongside one another in Tennessee after Mariota was drafted to the Titans with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Smith was Mariota's offensive coordinator in his final year in Tennessee. In the two seasons after his departure, Mariota acted as Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas before the Falcons signed him to a two-year deal last year.

RELATED CONTENT:

For Mariota, his signing with Atlanta and his reuniting with Smith ushered in a period for him to prove to himself, and the league at large, that he was a starting caliber quarterback in the NFL. For the Falcons, Mariota was a bridge from the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta to whatever came next.

Following Mariota's move to Atlanta, the Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Mariota and Ridder took all of the quarterback snaps in Atlanta with the Falcons choosing not to carry another quarterback on the preseason roster that could be qualified as a "camp arm." Feleipe Franks spent majority of his time at tight end, with Mariota and Ridder working with the first, second and third-team offenses.

Mariota was named the Falcons starting quarterback prior to the start of the 2022 season. It's a spot he would hold for the next 13 games.

Mariota produced a 5-8 record as the Falcons starting quarterback. He threw for over 2,000 yards, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His presence was arguably most felt in the run game, though, as he would go on to carry the ball 85 times for 438 rushing yards (the most of his career). With Mariota, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley the Falcons run game was a force to be reckoned with throughout the 2022 season.

AF_20221127_ATLatWAS_MM1_9959
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

By the Falcons bye week in Week 14, however, Smith and the staff were in the position where they wanted to see what they had in Ridder. The young quarterback started the final four games of the 2022 season for the Falcons, going 2-2 during that span.

When Ridder was named the starter coming out of the Falcons bye week, Smith also announced that Mariota would be placed on injured reserve as he underwent a knee procedure. Smith clearly stated on multiple occasions, though, that Mariota’s placement on IR came after the decision to start Ridder, and it wasn't something that affected the Falcons decision to do so.

With Mariota officially off the Falcons roster, filling the quarterback room becomes a top priority for the Falcons.

In an exclusive interview with AtlantaFalcons.com prior to the start of the NFL Combine this week, Smith said he was pleased with the progress Ridder made in his four-game sample size. Smith said he thinks Ridder's future is bright. However, the head coach did say he would not be naming a starting quarterback at this point in the offseason with a draft and free agency period still on the horizon.

"As always, all options are on the table," Smith said.

With the second-most cap space in the league and with significant draft capital to go along with it, the Falcons have every opportunity to fill out the quarterback room as they see fit. Does that mean Ridder is QB1 in 2023? Or is that a title someone else will hold? Someone the Falcons bring in via the draft, free agency or even a trade?

We'll know more as the offseason continues.

For the time being, though, we now know that Mariota will not be in that conversation as his time in Atlanta comes to a close.

Top 100 Photos of the 2022 Season

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London rides in the cockpit en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 100

Drake London rides in the cockpit en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Red Helmet shoot with AJ Terrell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Red Helmet shoot with AJ Terrell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Behind the scenes photos from the Red Helmet shoot at MBS in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday May 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 100

Behind the scenes photos from the Red Helmet shoot at MBS in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday May 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during the Falcons Creative Days - Day 1 at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during the Falcons Creative Days - Day 1 at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 100

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the visor reflection as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 100

View of the visor reflection as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Wide angle shot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 100

Wide angle shot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 works out during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 works out during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players visit with Wellstar visitors during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players visit with Wellstar visitors during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 100

A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 100

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 100

Players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of fans cheering before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 100

A detail shot of fans cheering before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view through a tilt-shift lens during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 100

Overall view through a tilt-shift lens during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Wide view of the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 100

Wide view of the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 100

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 100

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 shoots a 50-caliber gun as running back Avery Williams #35 and safety Richie Grant #27 look on during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 shoots a 50-caliber gun as running back Avery Williams #35 and safety Richie Grant #27 look on during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walks out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walks out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 100

A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 on the sidelines before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 on the sidelines before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
An overall during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 100

An overall during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane before travelling to Cincinnati at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane before travelling to Cincinnati at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during warmups prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during warmups prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates by throwing his helmet after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates by throwing his helmet after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view as the team boards the plane for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 100

Overall view as the team boards the plane for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of fans during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 100

View of fans during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a jersey swap with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 100

View of a jersey swap with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 100

View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 100

A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of raindrops as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walking to practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 100

Detail view of raindrops as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walking to practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans look on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 100

Fans look on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Stories of service: Former Falcons detail life as a Black NFL athlete, living in Atlanta during 1960s, 1970s

Ted Cottrell, Rudy Redmond and Lee Calland talk about their time as professional football players, activism and life after the game ends

news

'It is really about having a passion for the youth': Why Henri Crockett is devoted to giving back in his hometown

The former Falcons linebacker founded the Crockett Foundation in 2002

news

'Morehouse changed my life': How Roderick Moore Jr.'s HBCU experience prepared him to coach in the NFL

Moore is in his second season as the Falcons' assistant strength and conditioning coach

news

'I do think Des' future is bright': What Arthur Smith had to say about Desmond Ridder's 2023 trajectory

Ridder started the final four games of the 2022 season for the Falcons. Was that enough of a sample size to be named the starter in 2023?

news

Arthur Smith discusses Ryan Nielsen, Jerry Gray hires, plus announces who will coach Falcons quarterbacks

Smith said Dave Ragone will oversee quarterbacks, in addition to his role as offensive coordinator

news

Falcons announce changes to coaching staff

Atlanta moves Steve Jackson to secondary coach among 10 other coaching changes.

news

Bair Mail: On Jake Matthews, Lamar Jackson, tagging Kaleb McGary (or not) and finding Desmond Ridder a backup

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag

news

Five realistic options Falcons could take at No. 8 overall

Let's take a look at who the Falcons should take in the first round

news

One burning question for every Falcons position group, Pt. II: The defense

With the football calendar about to heat up again, we get those (defensive) questions cooking.

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Dave Zangaro, Brianna Dix has OT Paris Johnson Jr. linked to Atlanta in the first round

news

Falcons re-sign Liam McCullough as an exclusive rights free agent

McCullough played in all 17 games during the 2022 season

Top News

Falcons release quarterback Marcus Mariota

Arthur Smith discusses Ryan Nielsen, Jerry Gray hires, plus announces who will coach Falcons quarterbacks

Exclusive: Arthur Smith speaks on changes being made for the 2023 season

'I do think Des' future is bright': What Arthur Smith had to say about Desmond Ridder's 2023 trajectory

Advertising