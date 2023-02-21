One burning question for every Falcons position group, Pt. I: The offense 

With the football calendar about to heat up again, we get those questions cooking. 

Feb 21, 2023 at 03:17 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

With the start of the NFL Combine less than a week away, colleges preparing to host pro days and free agency set to open in a few more weeks, the football calendar is about to hit one of its busiest seasons. And with it, teams have a plethora of decisions to make and that - of course - includes the Falcons. With the second-highest cap space in the league, Atlanta should be in a lot of these conversations league-wide.

RELATED CONTENT:

The expectation for the Falcons is that this offseason looks vastly different than the last two offseasons under Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. For starters they have more money to play with, but that doesn't take away from a foundation that has already been formed in Atlanta.

With this in mind, let's break down this 2023 team by positions and highlight one of the (many) burning questions each position has to answer by the start of the 2023 season. The offense will get us started and the defense will follow suit later in the week.

0095 AF_20221224_ATLatBAL_SL1_9641 best of gallery
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback

Who gets the nod in 2023, Desmond Ridder or someone else?

This is the question on just about everyone's minds, right? Who will be the Falcons starting quarterback come Week 1 of the season? Did Ridder do enough in his four starts in 2022 to justify the reins of the offense being handed to him in 2023? For the time being, we don't know. And the truth is that we may not know for a while.

The Falcons are going to meet with, interview and evaluate the quarterbacks in the 2023 Draft. They're also going to weigh the veteran options they could acquire via free agency or a trade. Whatever the case may be, the Falcons are going to add to the quarterback room. They have to, especially if they part ways with Marcus Mariota, which is a decision that will save them quite a bit of money towards the cap if they do. How they decide to fill it, though, will tell us a lot about what they think of Ridder and the future of the quarterback position in the post-Matt Ryan era.

AF_20230108_ATLvsTB_CS2_5548
Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Running back

Can the Falcons run game success in 2022 be replicated?

It goes without saying that the primary strength of the 2022 Falcons was their ability to consistently put together a run game that was productive for them. As one of the best rushing offenses in the league last year, the Falcons seemed to have finally cracked the code of being a team that could still run the ball even when every person in the stadium knew they were going to. They had an identity in physicality and a lot of that is thanks to Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson and Caleb Huntley (as well as the offensive line, too, but more on them later).

Allgeier was the biggest surprise of 2022 for the Falcons, and according to some, the league at large, too. When Patterson went on injured reserve early in the year, Allgeier picked up the rock and never laid it down. He was a force to be reckoned with for the Falcons last year. Patterson and Huntley, too, didn't miss much of a beat in 2023, either, despite injuries keeping them off the field at various points. Allgeier and Patterson are not going anywhere, and Huntley (despite his season-ending Achilles injury) may not say goodbye to Atlanta just yet, either. So, it leaves the question of whether or not 2022's run production was the Falcons identity under Smith or a one-year power-up?

0100 AF_20230108_ATLvsTB_SL2_4964a best of gallery
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver

Who fills out the room around Drake London?

Outside of London, the Falcons don't have very many receivers on long-term contracts, especially none that made a significant impact on offense in 2022. Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd and Khadarel Hodge will all be free agents when the new league year begins on March 15. If the Falcons do not choose to bring any of them back, they're looking at London and Frank Darby essentially being the only carryover into 2023. They'll need to fill this room, likely via free agency and the draft if they can.

AF_20221120_CHIatATL_CS1_9122 (1)
Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Tight end

How does Kyle Pitts' return change the offense?

It's no question that Pitts' presence on the field was missed when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in late November. Even though his production wasn't what it was in his rookie year, you better believe defenses knew where Pitts was on the field at all times. Once he returns to full strength, that won't change. What may change, though, is how the Falcons operate offensively when they do get Pitts back.

We never saw Pitts partnered with Ridder in 2022. If Ridder gets the start as QB1, how does his presence and the way he plays affect Pitts? It affected London's production, could it do the same for the Falcons top-targeted tight end? We don't know. What we do know is that the Falcons should be better with Pitts back on the field, and after a so-so year for the former rookie phenom, don't you think the organization is itching to prove it?

AF_20230108_ATLvsTB_BM1_8219
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Offensive line

Can the 2022 group stay together in 2023?

Go down the line from Jake Matthew to Kaleb McGary and everyone in between and Falcons offensive linemen would all say the same thing: The culture this group has built over a couple years together is something special, and its a reason they were able to lead the Falcons run game production the way they were.

Though Drew Dalman and Elijah Wilkinson were new to the starting five and though injuries to Wilkinson saw three different linemen rotate in at left guard throughout the year, the consistency this group portrayed was impactful. So much so that it begs the question of whether or not the Falcons can keep them together.

Matthews is on a long-term deal after signing a contract extension last offseason. Dalman is still on his rookie deal. And the expectation is that Chris Lindstrom could see a deal struck to keep him in Atlanta, too. But what of McGary? What of Wilkinson? That's where he questions begin.

Can the Falcons bring back McGary? He'll be a free agent this offseason if the Falcons cannot strike a deal to keep him in Atlanta, too. Wilkinson only signed a one-year deal in Atlanta. Will he walk, too? How much money are the Falcons willing to put into this position group in order to keep these five together? The coming weeks of contract negotiations will be the key to answering these questions.

Top Photos of the 2022 Season | Rookies

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos of our rookies from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walk out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walk out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 pose during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 70

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 pose during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 70

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 70

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 70

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 70

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 gets a hold of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 gets a hold of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes against a double team during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes against a double team during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 high five during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 high five during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 scrambles with the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 scrambles with the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Mock Draft v 2.0: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis go in top 10; Falcons get Texas Tech pass rusher

Falcons score when edge rusher Tyree Wilson falls in their lap at No. 8 overall

news

Bair Mail: On Myles Murphy vs. Bryan Bresee, a free-agent plan to address every pressing need and Marcus Mariota's future

I step in for Terry Fontenot and come up with a way to upgrade every major roster issue without breaking the bank

news

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot trading down in NFL Draft, Derek Carr, Justin Fields, best player available and more

We also discuss Parker Hesse's impact in this Friday mailbag

news

Offseason Checklist, Pt. II: Prepping for NFL Combine, filling out the 2023 coaching staff, key dates to remember

Which dates should you mark in your calendars? Let's discuss.

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS Sports analyst has Falcons drafting Penn State cornerback at No. 8 overall

Cynthia Frelund, Chris Trapasso has Falcons taking QB C.J. Stroud in first round

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, free agency, 2023 NFL Draft, and Blake Corum

Ashton Edmunds takes over his first mailbag to answer your questions.

news

Question of the Week: What can the Falcons glean from Super Bowl contenders?

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Ashton Edmunds discuss.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on top after Super Bowl, Eagles still fly after loss

Let's see how the league shakes out after the 2023 NFL season concludes

news

Bair Mail: On potentially drafting C.J. Stroud, free agency and the value of re-signing Kaleb McGary

Tori McElhaney tackles your questions as she takes over the mailbag for Scott Bair.

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic analyst gives Texas Tech edge rusher to Falcons at No. 8

In addition to Tyree Wilson, Clemson's Myles Murphy, Ohio State's Paris Johnson often linked to Atlanta

news

Bair Mail: On helping Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Daron Payne, trading up in NFL Draft, Marcus Mariota and more

We also discuss the state of the NFC South, and whether Derek Carr could shift its dynamics, in this Friday mailbag

Top News

One burning question for every Falcons position group, Pt. I: The offense

2023 NFL Mock Draft v 2.0: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis go in top 10; Falcons get Texas Tech pass rusher

Bair Mail: On Myles Murphy vs. Bryan Bresee, a free-agent plan to address every pressing need and Marcus Mariota's future

Ready for 2023 | On the Rise 2022 season finale

Advertising