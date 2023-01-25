Question of the Week: Of the players on a short-term deal in 2022, who are you bringing back in 2023? 

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Ashton Edmunds answer. 

Jan 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM
by Tori McElhaney, Ashton Edmunds & Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Everyone's favorite offseason series has returned! Huzzah!

As a refresher, the 'Question of the Week' series is one you can count on to drop into your feed every Wednesday of the offseason. We'll take a few breaks here and there for tentpole moments like the first week of free agency and the NFL Draft, but we'll be your constant companion as the 2023 offseason unfolds.

The premise of this series is simple. Every week the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff will ask ourselves one question. The question can be a micro look at individuals or a macro look at the organization and the league at large. There is no stipulation as to which question we ask. We'll choose a question each week and Scott Bair, Ashton Edmunds and I (Hi, it's Tori McElhaney) will answer the question.

The thought behind this writing exercise is to get everyone thinking, Scott, Ashton and I included. This series is at its best when we're all bringing different thoughts and ideas to the table. So, without further ado, let's dive into the first of many offseason questions.

Even though it feels like the start of the new league year is far away, March will be here before we know it. And the start of the new league year kicks free agency off. For the last two years, the Falcons have not been in the position to acquire big-name players during the first wave of free agency. They've filled out their roster with veteran free agents on short-term deals. That will change a little bit in 2023 with more money towards the cap available to the Falcons this offseason.

However, it should be noted that there are still opportunities in Atlanta for some of these players who only signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. A few showed their value this past season, but did they do enough for the Falcons front office and coaching staff to keep them here? That's what we're looking into this week.

So, if you're in the position to keep a player who was on a short-term deal in 2022 a little longer, who are you keeping around, and why?

AF_20230101_ARIatATL_MG_23510
Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Scott: Isaiah Oliver

The veteran defensive back has been a Falcon his entire career, so he might seem like an odd choice. Considering context, Oliver fits.

He signed a one-year deal, a pretty cheap one as a matter of fact, to re-up with Atlanta last offseason while recovering from a torn ACL. There was no guarantee Oliver would find old form, which was solid while playing for Dean Pees and in the slot.

He had to prove himself again, and chose to do so while rehabbing with a team that believed in him and that he felt comfortable with. He was never forced into heavy action before he was ready, with the team giving him a cameo in the preseason finale before shelving him on short-term IR to start the season. He eventually resumed his role as the primary slot cornerback – the team was purposeful in not pushing his rehab pace – and started playing better towards the end of the season.

During a Week 17 win over Arizona, Oliver finally looked all-the-way back. His effort featured nine tackles, a sack and two passes defense was dubbed outstanding by Pees.

"That was as good of a performance from a defensive back as I've been around in a long, long time," Pees said. "Just really proud of him. Especially coming back from injury and stuff like that. Just couldn't be prouder of the guy."

Pees was Oliver's biggest champion – Arthur Smith has great respect for him, too – and there's at least some uncertainty whether he'll fit what the new defensive coordinator wants out of a slot cornerback. That might influence whether he'd be retained, but he's talented and versatile and could be an impact player with a full offseason without having to rehab an injury. I'd keep him, and put a multiyear pact on the table to make that happen.

AF_20230108_ATLvsTB_BM5_3849
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Tori: MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt was one of the nicest surprises of 2022 for me. Truth be told, I didn't pay him much attention when the Falcons picked him up early in training camp. As far as tight ends went, it's hard to look past Kyle Pitts. However, when Pitts suffered a season-ending knee injury with a month and a half left to go in the season, we were forced to look past him. What we found when we did was the asset Pruitt can be.

This is a guy who has a history with Arthur Smith and works well in his tight-end-friendly system. Pruitt got his start on the practice squad before being brought up to the 53-man roster in October, where he remained for the rest of the year.

He had solid production in the games thereafter, too, finishing the season with 16 catches for 150 yards. Oh, and four of those 16 catches? They were touchdowns.

From the time he was brought up in October until the end of the season in January, Smith often thought of Pruitt as an unsung hero in run blocking, too. Smith said a few times there are things Pruitt did on the field that no one would ever know the full extent of how much it truly helped this offense at times. That should be rewarded.

The Falcons will get Pitts back in 2023, but that doesn't take away the need for depth, and Pruitt played that role as well as anyone in 2022. So much so that I think it warrants him returning to Atlanta on another short-term deal at least.

AF_20230101_ARIatATL_BM1_7874
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Ashton: Rashaan Evans

Evans finished as the Falcons' leading defender with 159 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. The fifth-year linebacker also had the eighth-most tackles in 2022. Statistically, Evans had the best season of his career thus far.

Former Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said in early January that Evans is "everything that I knew I had in Tennessee, and he was everything when he got here." Pees also noted Evans' leadership on the field and how that was often reflected in his play.

"He's a physical player. Plays downhill. (He) tries to really play like a linebacker like you want him to play," Pees said. "He has a physical presence. That's what you want (in) a linebacker, because that's what you want your defense to be. He's that kind of guy. He's into it. He loves football. He's very attentive. All of those things. He's been a great addition."

Evans also showed versatility with his ability to defend the run and pass. His physicality and agility made him a threat as the Mike linebacker on defense. Not to mention, his familiarity and experience with both Arthur Smith and Dean Pees from when they were all with the Titans, contributed to his overall impact on the field.

Additionally, Evans is still relatively young in his career and re-signing him as a veteran presence on defense would be beneficial for the Falcons. Certainly, Evans has made a strong case to return for the 2023 season.

Top Photos of the 2022 Season | Defense

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos on defense from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 walks through the tunnel before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 walks through the tunnel before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 makes a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 makes a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 celebrates after a big play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 celebrates after a big play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 runs to make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 runs to make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 62

during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 anf defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 line up during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 anf defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 line up during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 make a tackle during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 make a tackle during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 62

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defense against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 reacts after a play during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 reacts after a play during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 celebrates after making a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 celebrates after making a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 drives during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 drives during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 defend against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 defend against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react after a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react after a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 lines up during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 lines up during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 prepares to make a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 prepares to make a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 pose for a photo after an interception during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 pose for a photo after an interception during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 lines up during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 lines up during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 rushes the Cardinals offense during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 rushes the Cardinals offense during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson #90 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson #90 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrate after a turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrate after a turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a stop during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a stop during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a Buccaneers pass during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a Buccaneers pass during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
