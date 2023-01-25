Question of the Week: Of the players on a short-term deal in 2022, who are you bringing back in 2023? 

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson's top plays of the season | Best of 2022

Videos Drake London's top plays of the season | Best of 2022

Videos Top 10 Falcons plays of the season | Best of 2022

Videos Atlanta Falcons Best of 2022 | Relive the top cinematic moments from this season

Videos PFF Top Rookie Grades for the 2022 Season

Videos Greg Beadles details his 28-year journey from intern to team president | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Lorenzo Carter stays ready with Microsoft Surface

Videos What's next for Atlanta Falcons, Dean Pees' retirement, and more | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Every Younghoe Koo field goal of the season | Best of 2022

Videos Next Gen Stats Top 5 Passing Scores Week 18 | Desmond Ridder shows out against the Bucs

Videos Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot's 'End of Season' | Press Conference

Videos Desmond Ridder is Mic'd Up in win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Younghoe Koo speaks on 'the bright future of the team' | Press Conference

Videos Erik harris speaks on 'how authentic Dean Pees is' | Press Conference

Videos Arnold Ebiketie speaks on the 'positives' from the season | Press Conference

Videos Casey Hayward speaks on 'what he learned from Dean Pees' | Press Conference

Videos Lorenzo Carter speaks on reflections and growths from the season | Press Conference

Videos Dean Pees speaks on retiring after 50 years | Press Conference

Videos What comes next for Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith after 2022 season

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks post game | Press Conference Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Videos Arthur Smith speaks post game | Press Conference Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Videos Falcons vs. Buccaneers highlights | Week 18

Videos Desmond Ridder's best plays vs. Buccaneers Week 18

Videos Every Drake London catch in record-breaking game Week 18

Videos Tyler Allgeier rumbles down sideline on way to 28-yard gain

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson caps 9-play drive with 2-yard TD

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Ridder's wicked launch goes for 40-yard gain to London

Videos Rookie Tyler Allgeier eclipses 1,000-yard mark

Videos Ridder's second TD pass of day gives Falcons lead late in third quarter

Videos Drake London sets Falcons rookie record with 69 receptions during '22 season

Videos Desmond Ridder maneuvers pocket to convert fourth down

Videos Ridder delivers 29-yard dart to MyCole Pruitt over middle

Videos Grady Jarrett times snap count to wreak havoc in Bucs' backfield

Videos Ridder's sidearm sling on the run goes for 26-yard gain to London

Videos Ridder's first NFL TD pass goes to MyCole Pruitt in Week 18

Videos Tyler Allgeier darts through Bucs' D with purpose for 16 yards

Videos The Last Dance | Final home game of the season | Falcons vs. Bucs | Hype

Videos Grady Jarrett: "I'm excited to finish the season strong" | Press Conferences