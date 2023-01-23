Analyzing Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, Parker Hesse, state of Falcons tight ends -- Falcons Breakdown

The Falcons' offense took a crucial hit when Kyle Pitts suffered a knee injury in Week 11 that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. There is no one way to replace a player of Pitts' caliber, but MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse both stepped up in that effort and delivered in the last six games of the year.

Pruitt emerged as a reliable go-to in the passing game, reeling in four touchdowns on the season, and finished with 16 receptions for 150 yards through 13 games. However, his stats don't tell the full story of just how impactful he was on the Falcons' offense.

"I think he's a very smart and instinctive player -- he has played some meaningful snaps for us," head coach Arthur Smith said in a Jan. 2 press conference. "He had a pretty bad injury last year, so that was part of the reason he hadn't signed with anybody yet. He's taking advantage of the opportunity here and obviously, we've got a lot of trust in him and clearly, Desmond [Ridder] does too."

In addition, Pitts, Pruitt, and Hesse all proved to be efficient when it came to run and pass blocking, which played a critical role in Atlanta's rushing success this season.

"[There are] things we asked Parker Hesse to do that nobody will ever notice," Smith said after the Falcons' Week 18 win over the Buccaneers. "Guy just does his job. [You] see why he was a captain at Iowa -- a defensive end, by the way. Just a thankless professional that doesn't get enough credit. MyCole Pruitt, Kyle Pitts, those guys had a big part in it as well. The backs, everything is coordinated, the quarterbacks. So pretty pleased. Something you want to build off and evolve. But very pleased with the run unit."

The tight ends room fared well, even in Pitts' absence. Here's a look at how this unit performed throughout the 2022 season.

2022 production:

Kyle Pitts: 10 games | 28 receptions for 356 yards | two touchdowns | 12.71 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

MyCole Pruitt: 13 games | 16 receptions for 150 yards | four touchdowns | 9.38 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Parker Hesse: 17 games | nine receptions for 89 yards | zero touchdowns | 9.89 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Feleipe Franks: 11 games | zero receptions | zero touchdowns | zero fumbles

Anthony Firsker: 11 games | nine receptions for 100 yards | zero touchdowns | 11.11 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Who stays: Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks

On the chopping block: Anthony Firsker

Biggest offseason question: Will the Falcons re-sign Pruitt and Hesse for the 2023 season?