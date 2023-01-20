How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

Editor's Note:The Falcons Rookie Review is a series of stories that analyze the rookie seasons of members of the Falcons 2022 Draft class. We take a look back at their 2022 production, as well as a look ahead to what 2023 could hold for each individual. Drake London's up next.

The Falcons did their homework on Drake London heading into the NFL Draft. They loved what they saw on tape, watching a tenacious, versatile talent who wants to take your lunch money. He was a catch-and-run artist at USC, someone who could also beat you deep and make 50-50 balls more like 80-20.

They also loved what they heard about a guy who works hard, cares about his craft and is so competitive he can't help but work hard to be the best.

They were confident an ankle injured at school wouldn't be a long-term thing, and truly believed he could compete at the NFL level.

All that's why the Falcons made London the first receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"With somebody like Drake, there are a lot of characteristics that we liked," head coach Arthur Smith said in late November. "The skillset, we thought, was unique. That doesn't mean there weren't other really good receivers there. He was just a good fit for us, and you're starting to see that. He's got a bright future if he can stay on this path."