Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

The Falcons reportedly interviewed Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb on Tuesday for Atlanta's open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The Athletic's Joe Person reported on Tuesday afternoon that the interview had been completed.
Holcomb has been the Panthers interim defensive coordinator since the Panthers organization parted ways with Matt Rhule in the middle of the 2022 season. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach in October and promoted Holcomb to interim defensive coordinator.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Falcons positional breakdown: Quarterbacks
- Charles London selected as offensive coordinator of 2023 Senior Bowl
- NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young take atop first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher
- Offseason Checklist Pt. I: Finding a defensive coordinator, prepping for Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl
This was Holcomb's second stint with Carolina. He returned to the Panthers as the assistant head coach of the defense in 2020. Prior to that, his first stint with Carolina came from 2013 to 2017. He was the Panthers' linebackers coach and those years were quite prosperous for the position. Working with players like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, the Panthers linebackers led the NFL with 24 interceptions during Holcomb's five years in Carolina, according to the team's website.
In between his years at Carolina, Holcomb was the Cardinals defensive coordinator in 2018. After he and Wilks were relieved of their duties in Arizona at the end of Dec. 2018, Holcomb was hired as the Browns run game coordinator in 2019 before returning to Carolina in 2020.