Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

Holcomb has been the Panthers interim defensive coordinator since the Panthers organization parted ways with Matt Rhule in the middle of the 2022 season. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach in October and promoted Holcomb to interim defensive coordinator.

This was Holcomb's second stint with Carolina. He returned to the Panthers as the assistant head coach of the defense in 2020. Prior to that, his first stint with Carolina came from 2013 to 2017. He was the Panthers' linebackers coach and those years were quite prosperous for the position. Working with players like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, the Panthers linebackers led the NFL with 24 interceptions during Holcomb's five years in Carolina, according to the team's website.