Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

Holcomb took over the defensive play calling when Steve Wilks became Carolina's interim head coach. 

Jan 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AP21321618877647
Ralph Freso/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers Defensive Run Game Coordinator Al Holcomb on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The Falcons reportedly interviewed Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb on Tuesday for Atlanta's open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Athletic's Joe Person reported on Tuesday afternoon that the interview had been completed.

Holcomb has been the Panthers interim defensive coordinator since the Panthers organization parted ways with Matt Rhule in the middle of the 2022 season. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach in October and promoted Holcomb to interim defensive coordinator.

RELATED CONTENT:

This was Holcomb's second stint with Carolina. He returned to the Panthers as the assistant head coach of the defense in 2020. Prior to that, his first stint with Carolina came from 2013 to 2017. He was the Panthers' linebackers coach and those years were quite prosperous for the position. Working with players like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, the Panthers linebackers led the NFL with 24 interceptions during Holcomb's five years in Carolina, according to the team's website.

In between his years at Carolina, Holcomb was the Cardinals defensive coordinator in 2018. After he and Wilks were relieved of their duties in Arizona at the end of Dec. 2018, Holcomb was hired as the Browns run game coordinator in 2019 before returning to Carolina in 2020.

AF_2022_2023-Season-Ticket-Deposit-Campaign-Paid-Social-IPTV-16x9

Place Your Deposit for 2023 Season Tickets

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder's trajectory in Atlanta unclear after rookie season

It was obvious that Ridder improved every time he took the field in 2022. But did he do enough to be named the starting quarterback in 2023? It's too soon to tell.

news

Report: Falcons interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

Fangio spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant for the Eagles after three seasons as the Broncos head coach.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Clemson alum Myles Murphy won't have to travel far to join Falcons in Atlanta

news

Charles London named to prominent role on Senior Bowl coaching staff

Falcons QB coach will be offensive coordinator of the American team at the prestigious college all-star game

news

Analyzing Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, state of Falcons quarterbacks -- Falcons breakdown

Ridder showed promise through his four NFL starts at the end of the season. Is it enough to help earn the starting gig in 2023?

news

Offseason Checklist, Pt. I: Finding a defensive coordinator, prepping for Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl

news

Tyler Allgeier, Grady Jarrett and Drake London among those honored in Falcons 2022 end-of-season awards

The entire offensive line and position coach Dwayne Ledford get some love in this year's honors

news

Chris Lindstrom named to All-Pro second team

Falcons right guard finished behind Dallas' Zack Martin at his position

news

Five questions needing answers during pivotal Falcons offseason

We discuss Desmond Ridder, fixing pass rush, the prospect of an A-list free agent and more

news

State of the Falcons salary cap entering into 2023 offseason

Terry Fontenot said this offseason will be different. Why? Well, the Falcons have cap space. That's why.

news

Atlanta Falcons Open Ticketmaster Studios

New State-of-the-Art Digital Production Facility Located at Falcons Training Facility

Top News

Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder's trajectory in Atlanta unclear after rookie season

Report: Falcons interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

Advertising