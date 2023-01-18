Charles London named to prominent role on Senior Bowl coaching staff

Falcons QB coach will be offensive coordinator of the American team at the prestigious college all-star game

Jan 18, 2023 at 09:45 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Charles London will be a prominent member of the Senior Bowl coaching staff, the annual college all-star game announced on Wednesday.

The Falcons quarterbacks coach will be offensive coordinator of the American team, working under head coach Luke Getsy, who is Bears offensive coordinator. New England defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington will serve as defensive coordinator.

RELATED CONTENT:

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be head coach of the National team, with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry and Steelers defensive backs coach serving as his top assistants.

This marks the first time Senior Bowl teams are not coached by full NFL staffs. Coaches are elevated to higher positions for the Senior Bowl, gaining experience and betting better prepared for promotions in the future. The coaching staffs will be filled by 16 teams who nominated assistants, though London is the only Falcon working the game. The Falcons are also coaching the East-West Shrine game in Las Vegas, conducted at a somewhat similar time.

London is building a name for himself across the league, as evidenced by interviews for OC positions. According to the Washington Post, the Commanders requested to interview London for their vacant coordinator post. He had an interview for Miami's OC gig last year as well.

