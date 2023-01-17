Tyler Allgeier, Grady Jarrett and Drake London among those honored in Falcons 2022 end-of-season awards

Quote of the year: Dean Pees not accepting mediocrity

There were plenty to choose from, but we're going with what defensive coordinator Dean Pees said in training camp, that defensive mediocrity won't be acceptable in Atlanta anymore. It's a long one, and it includes the word "daggum," some swearing and then an apology for said swearing. While Pees has recently retired, he did great work changing the defensive culture around here, and it starts with this mantra. Here's his quote in all its glory:

"We've talked about it before. We talked about it a little bit last spring. We're changing the culture around this daggum place and it's not going to be mediocre. It's not going to be average. It's not going to be in the bottom half of the league like it's been 15 out of the last 20 years. Sick of that crap. We've got to take charge and it's not going to be anybody else to do it but us. OK? I'm tired of everybody telling us how bad we are because after a while you start believing it. Just like they say you never tell your children stuff like (that). You get mad at a teacher telling some kid he's stupid, right? Don't ever tell somebody that because pretty soon they start believing it. Guys around here on defense sometimes believe that 15th is OK or whatever. Been in the Top 10 one time out of the last 20 years. That bullshit's over. Sorry, I'm getting fired up today but I'm getting tired of this crap. We're going to change the culture of the defense around this freaking place."