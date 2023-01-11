'We're in the next phase of the plan': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith talk 2023 offseason, why its so different from past years

That (theoretical) $80 million in cap space is a night-and-day difference from where Fontenot and Smith found themselves when they took over in Atlanta.

When looking back, Fontenot agreed that the only reason the Falcons are to this point is because of the moves they made over the course of the last two years to finally get right with the cap. For the first time since they took over, they're not in the red. Moves that got them here included parting ways with Julio Jones and Deion Jones. It includes allowing Ryan to pick Indianapolis as a trade destination. Because of these moves and a few more, the Falcons took over $80 million in dead money on the chin in 2022. It may have hurt then, but in 2023? They're likely thankful they did that.

"Yes, decisions we made before, we knew exactly what we were stepping into," Fontenot said. "We knew what the challenge was, and we knew, 'OK, early on in Year 1 we were going to have a lot of young players, but we have to sign some veterans because we want to establish the culture. We want to establish our identity. We want to make sure that we are setting the foundation the right way.'"

That foundation has been set. Keeping it secure during significant turnover is where they find themselves now.

"We can't bring players in who are going to take away from that," Fontenot continued.

Because yes, they are going to bring in new faces, faces who will come with a higher price tag. However, even in saying that, if you took nothing from Fontenot and Smith's press conference, take this:

"Just because we have more resources this offseason, we still have to have discipline," Fontenot said. "We still have to set parameters. We're trying to put together a puzzle."

Priorities have to be set because the last thing this regime wants to do is go back into the cap hole they inherited. They want to keep the cap at a healthy level. This means they can't throw caution to the wind and pick up more long-term, big-money deals than they can handle. They have to prioritize.

That means taking a hard look at the players they have on their current roster, too. If you're re-signing players from the 2022 team, who do you prioritize? Chris Lindstrom, A.J. Terrell and Kaleb McGary come to mind. But can they cut a deal with all three when there are other needs elsewhere, too? Maybe not.