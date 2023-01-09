Dean Pees explains decision to retire after 50 years in coaching, two seasons as Falcons defensive coordinator

This meeting was Pees' last act as a coordinator and coach, ending a stellar 50-year run through the high school, college and professional ranks that included two Super Bowl victories. He's highly regarded among some of the NFL's best defensive coordinators for his innovative play designs and play calling.

Pees doesn't think about his impact on the game that. He cares more about the people, the players and coaches he gets to work with.

Proof of Pees' unassuming nature occurred last year, when he asked legendary defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau for an autograph.

"He said, 'why are you asking me?'" Pees said. "I said, 'Look at all you've done.' He turned it back around and said, 'look at all you've done.' That meant a lot to me. But, honestly, I don't see myself in that way at all. I tried to do my job and do it honestly, to be loyal to all the guys I have worked for."

Pees was not a social or professional climber. He spent some time as Kent State head coach and never assumed the position again, choosing instead to focused on calling defensive signals. He was never looking for that next gig to see "if the grass was greener." He focused instead on what was important to him.

The people. The players. The relationships.

That was especially true of the Falcons organization and the players on this roster.