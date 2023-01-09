Falcons sign 18 players to Reserve/Future contracts 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts following the conclusion of the regular season.
Pos. Player Height Weight College How Acq.
WR Josh Ali 6-0 200 Kentucky PS-'22
RB B.J. Baylor 5-10 202 Oregon State PS-'22
OLB Quinton Bell 6-4 251 Prairie View A&M PS-'22
DL Amani Bledsoe 6-4 280 Oklahoma PS-'22
ILB Dorian Etheridge 6-3 230 Louisville PS-'22
CB Javelin Guidry 5-9 191 Utah PS-'22
TE Tucker Fisk 6-4 273 Stanford FA-'22
CB Matt Hankins 6-1 182 Iowa PS-'22
OL Jonotthan Harrison 6-4 300 Florida PS-'22
WR Ra'Shaun Henry 6-3 190 Virginia PS-'22
ILB Nate Landman 6-3 238 Colorado PS-'22
DB Dylan Mabin 6-1 196 Fordham PS-'22
DB Jamal Peters 6-2 220 Mississippi State FA-'22
TE John Raine 6-2 230 Northwestern PS-'22
FB Clint Ratkovich 6-1 220 Northern Illinois PS-'22
CB John Reid 5-10 187 Penn State PS-'22
OL Justin Shaffer 6-4 317 Georgia PS-'22
OL Tyler Vrabel 6-6 319 Boston College PS-'22
Peters recorded 57 total tackles, a team-leading six interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown – and 1.0 sack in 15 games for the Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive back notched 99 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 1.0 sack in 46 games (16 starts) over four seasons (2015-19) at Mississippi State.
Fisk was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2022 NFL Draft and spent the majority of the 2022 season as a member of Atlanta's practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 273-pound tight end appeared in 38 games at tight end and defensive end over five seasons (2017-21) at Stanford.