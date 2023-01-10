Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm optimistic about the direction of the Falcons organization

THE END (for now) -- Well, we made it. The end of the 2022 season has arrived. I want to say before we dive into anything that I'm so thankful to the loyal readers of this notebook. When I first began this writing exercise in 2019 I didn't know if it would catch on. I didn't know if people would actually enjoy reading any of my - often times - random and incongruent thoughts from a game, or the moments after it.

Consistently throughout this year, though, you have shown up and read this notebook. For that, I say: Thank you. This weekly series has been, and probably will continue to be, my favorite piece of reoccurring content I write. It'll return next season, don't you worry. Until that day comes, though, I want to leave you with one final thought that punctuated the final page in my 2022 notebook...

I'm optimistic about what is being built in Atlanta.

I'm going to be honest with you for a few paragraphs. In August, when I really sat down and looked at the Falcons 2022 schedule, I didn't see seven wins. I saw four, maybe five.

When I looked at this offense, I didn't know what it was. I didn't see Tyler Allgeier's emergence and I didn't take Atlanta for a productive run-first offense. I didn't see an identity. I questioned it. I didn't think that identity would be one that ultimately morphed into the overall concept of what it means to play physically, particularly at the line of scrimmage.

When I looked at this defense, I saw a liability because of the lack of playmakers. I didn't take this defense for one that would become a unit that didn't allow more than 21 points scored in any of their final six games.

I underestimated the 2022 Atlanta Falcons. They did more - and became more - than I thought they would be. Yes, the 7-10 record is what it is. I'm not excusing that. I'm also not excusing that the Falcons should have won more games. You look at every game they lost and outside of their Week 7 trip to Cincinnati, they were not without their chances to win almost every one.