Arnold Ebiketie reflects on rookie year and his goals for the offseason 

Playing valuable reps and adjusting to the speed of the game quickly, allowed Ebiketie to try new techniques as the season progressed, he said.

His rookie season was a learning curve in more ways than one, he reflected on Monday, but what Ebiketie accomplished provided confidence heading into year two.

"I think the best part about it, is that I'm not a rookie anymore," Ebiketie said. "I know what to expect moving forward, to have the whole offseason to work on some stuff, and I mean, I'm excited. I think the future is bright and I'm looking forward to next season."

Entering his first offseason will allow him to decompress and mentally recharge after being nonstop since preparing for the 2022 Draft. It's a time where he'll be able to settle down and focus on preparing for the 2023 season, he said.

One task on his offseason to-do list is to put on more body weight. The speed, agility, and elusiveness he displayed this season was evident, but gaining weight will allow him to take that next step in the upcoming season to be both, more efficient and aggressive as a pass rusher.