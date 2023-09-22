Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Lions? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017 when Atlanta beat none other than the Lions in Week 3.
Many experts picked against Atlanta in Week 2, but the Falcons narrowly proved them wrong with a one-point victory over the Packers. The Falcons overcame a two-score deficit in the second half outscoring Green Bay 13-0 in the fourth quarter.
The Lions lost their first game in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks 37-31 in overtime at home.
While more picked Atlanta compared to last week, the overall consensus leaned Detroit. Let's check out the expert predictions:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Lions
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Lions
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Lions
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Lions
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Lions
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Lions
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Lions
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Detroit Lions.