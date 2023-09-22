Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Lions? Expert Picks

Falcons will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday 

Sep 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons travel to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017 when Atlanta beat none other than the Lions in Week 3.

Many experts picked against Atlanta in Week 2, but the Falcons narrowly proved them wrong with a one-point victory over the Packers. The Falcons overcame a two-score deficit in the second half outscoring Green Bay 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Lions lost their first game in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks 37-31 in overtime at home.

While more picked Atlanta compared to last week, the overall consensus leaned Detroit. Let's check out the expert predictions:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Falcons
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Lions
Dan Parr | NFL.com Lions
Tom Blair | NFL.com Lions
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Lions
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Lions
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Lions
Bill Bender | Sporting News Lions

Related Links

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

Week 3 Practice | 09.20.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Detroit Lions.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 32

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Camilo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Camilo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 32

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 32

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How the Falcons defensive depth has taken the "next man up" cliché to heart, put action behind it

Nate Landman, Tre Flowers stepping up and stepping in for Atlanta early in 2023. 
news

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson receive Week 3 game designation

Bud Dupree makes return to practice after reported illness on Thursday. 
news

Nerdy Birds: Hot start for the defense, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier breaking tackles

Through two games, the Falcons have been able to hang their hat on their passing defense, which is not something that's been a hallmark of the team for some time.
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Arthur Smith's calculated risks

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag. 
news

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

For the first time in his NFL career, Jeff Okudah will stand on the Lions' opposing sideline. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen, Cordarrelle Patterson as Lions practice week continues 

Cordarrelle did not participate Thursday with a thigh injury
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 3 game
news

The subtlety of Jessie Bates III is just as noteworthy as the spectacular 

Even when he's not producing a multi-turnover day, the small, overlooked ways Bates is impacting his teammates matters, too. 
news

Fantastic in the fourth: Analyzing how the Falcons have performed in the final quarter

The Falcons lead the NFL with a 27-point fourth-quarter scoring margin. 
news

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen participation status announced

Defensive back Calais Campbell did not practice Wednesday for non-injury related reasons
news

Falcons add practice-squad running back after Godwin Igwebuike signed by Steelers

Godwin Igwebuike joins Pittsburgh's 53-man roster after being active for first two games of the Falcons' regular season.

Top News

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson receive Week 3 game designation

Nerdy Birds: Hot start for the defense, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier breaking tackles

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Arthur Smith's calculated risks

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

Advertising